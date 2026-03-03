How a People-First Culture Scaled a $200M Powerhouse: Josh Block Releases New Book People Matter @ Work; 3/3/26

People Matter at Work available anywhere books are sold

In People Matter @ Work, Josh gives a fresh perspective on the recommended focuses of any business leader: trust and empathy. This book matches the needs for both established and aspiring leaders.” — —Gonzalo Alberto Diaz, CEO of Centella

LANSING, MI, MI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josh Block , Executive Advisor of Block Imaging and Founder of CUBE Mobile Imaging, today announced the release of his highly anticipated new book, People Matter @ Work : Fostering a Culture Where Team Members Thrive and Everyone Wins (Forefront Books).Distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is a guide for leaders tired of the transactional nature of modern business. Block, who was unexpectedly thrustinto the role of President at age 29 during a company crisis, shares how he helped scale a family business from $30 million to $200 million by obsessing over one thing: the dignity and value of every team member."We’ve all seen the 'Me-Cycle' in action, where bosses focus on control and employees focus on self-preservation," says Josh Block. "I wrote this book to show that there is a better way. When you flip that script to a 'We-Cycle' built on trust and empathy, performance doesn't just follow, it flourishes."Block Imaging is a global leader in refurbished medical imaging equipment, parts, and service. For Josh, the company served as more than a business; it was the primary laboratory where he tested and refined the principles shared in the book. By treating culture as a strategic asset rather than a 'soft' initiative, he helped lead the organization’s transformation into a $200 million powerhouse, growing the team from 50 to over 400 members.Today, Josh continues to champion these values through CUBE Mobile Imaging, a venture he founded to provide turnkey mobile MRI and CT solutions. At CUBE, the mission remains the same: ensuring that 'People Matter' is the driving force behind every decision, from expanding patient access to supporting the team members who make it possible.People Matter @ Work introduces a tested framework for cultural health, focusing on what Block calls the "Three T’s":● Together: The power of sharpening every major decision with the team.● Thoughtful: Making choices that carefully consider the needs of the people on the other side of the desk.● Transparent: Opening the windows of communication to eliminate the "ivory tower" effect.The book has already garnered high-level endorsements from global healthcare and academic leaders. Christiane Bernhardt, President of Customer Services at Siemens Healthineers, describes the work as a "refreshing, hands-on invitation to stay focused on the people behind performance." D. Michael Lindsay, PhD, President of Taylor University, adds, "Josh helps us see that collective work in community is not only possible, but essential for flourishing organizations."As Block continues to advise organizations on cultural health, People Matter @ Work provides a practical guide for any leader longing to build a culture of genuine care in an age of burnout and cutthroat competition.People Matter @ Work is available now anywhere books are sold. More information about Josh and the book can be found at www.peoplematteratwork.com

