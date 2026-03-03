Military Veterans on amended regulations for Military Veterans Pension Benefit

The Department of Military Veterans hereby announces the amended Regulations on Military Veterans Pension Benefit, marking a significant milestone in advancing the socio-economic support framework for military veterans in South Africa.

The amendments to the Military Veterans Pension Regulations followed the extensive prescribed consultation process and obtained the public comments and or input. This ensured that amended regulations are informed by the inputs, needs, and perspectives of stakeholders.

The amended regulations provide a structured approach to the implementation of the military veterans pension benefit, aimed at improving the livelihood, dignity, and financial security of qualifying military veterans.

Military veterans are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with the provisions of these regulations to fully understand their rights, eligibility criteria, and the processes involved in accessing the benefit. Understanding these provisions will ensure that military veterans are better positioned to benefit from the programme and to comply with all necessary requirements.

The Department further calls on all stakeholders, including military veterans’ associations and support organisations, to actively engage with the amended regulations and assist in disseminating information to ensure broad awareness and accessibility.

