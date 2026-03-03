Minister Gwede Mantashe on follow-up visit to Ekapa Minerals rescue operation in Kimberley

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, joined by Ms Venus Blennies-Magage, MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism in the Northern Cape, and the Executive Mayor of the Sol Plaatje Local Municipality, Ms Martha Bartlett, have concluded a follow-up visit to Ekapa Minerals in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

The delegation received an updated progress report from the Department’s inspectors, mine management, and rescue teams on developments relating to the ongoing rescue operation. Following an extensive dewatering process, rescue teams are now removing mud from the affected sections of the mine. This critical step will enable teams to access the areas where the mineworkers are believed to be trapped.

The Minister urged mine management and rescue teams to intensify efforts to ensure that the miners are brought safely back to the surface as swiftly as possible, so that their families may find closure.

Addressing management, Minister Mantashe said, “announcing liquidation during a disaster is an act of bad faith on the part of the mine, particularly in an industry where workers' lives have been endangered in the past. The safety of mineworkers, who convert investments into wealth, must take precedence over profit."

Speaking to the media MEC Blennies-Magage said “Our main focus at the moment is on ensuring that the five mineworkers are recovered and that the mine management meets with the union to resolve on the outstanding salary of the workers”

Government has committed to regularly visiting the mine until all mineworkers are accounted for and brought back to the surface. The Department’s inspectors will remain on site until the rescue mission is completed.

Governments thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the affected employees as rescue efforts continue.

Enquiries:

Lerato Ntsoko

Cell: 082 459 2788

E-mail: Lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za

Naledi Gaosekwe

Cell: 067 417 3648

E-mail: gaosekwen@ncpg.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA