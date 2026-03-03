Dame Trish Steele Launches The Women of Steele, A Global Mother-Daughter Movement

Dame Trish Steele, 74, founder of The Women of Steele, a global mother-daughter movement rooted in strength, faith and generational legacy. Dame Trish Steele, center, with her daughters Shawna Steele, left, and Michelle Steele, co-founders of The Women of Steele. “The Armor is Regal indicating great beauty, authority and nobility,” Steele said. Shawna Steele, co-founder of The Women of Steele, which advances multigenerational leadership rooted in faith, discipline and legacy. Michelle Steele, co-founder of The Women of Steele, which cultivates women committed to faith-rooted leadership and long-term influence. The Women of Steele logo, symbolizing strength, faith and generational legacy.

The new multigenerational sisterhood forges strength, faith, and sensational living for women seeking purpose, longevity, and legacy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dame Trish Steele has officially launched The Women of Steele , a global mother-daughter movement designed to unite women across generations in strength, faith, and generational legacy.The launch formalizes more than five decades of Steele’s work in beauty, advocacy, and faith-centered empowerment. At 74, she brings over 57 years of experience spanning the beauty industry, nonprofit leadership, and national media. Steele founded Women Crowned in Glory, now known as Safe Passage Heals, more than 35 years ago to support survivors of domestic violence. A two-time Angel Award-winning talk show host featured on CBS, FOX, and The Doctors, she has been recognized by Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump and honored by Los Angeles civic leaders for her humanitarian leadership.The Women of Steele expands that foundation through a visible mother-daughter model built alongside her daughters, Michelle Steele and Shawna Steele. The movement reflects what Steele describes as the “Mind of Steele” lifestyle, centered on spiritual renewal, longevity, inner beauty, self-respect, and generational responsibility.Unlike traditional women’s organizations focused primarily on networking or personal advancement, The Women of Steele positions itself as a legacy sisterhood. It is structured to serve three distinct seasons of womanhood: emerging leaders building influence and spiritual alignment, established women navigating reinvention and expanded impact, and legacy leaders committed to vitality, wisdom, and divine calling.At the foundation of the movement stands The Magnificent Seven , the first seven women selected as pillars and ambassadors. Representing nonprofit leadership, philanthropy, business, ministry, and community advocacy, they anchor the initiative in faith, resilience, and service. The number seven symbolizes completion and divine order, reinforcing the spiritual framework of the sisterhood.The Women of Steele operates through annual membership tiers and curated Steele Retreat experiences. Retreats planned in Santa Barbara, Westlake Village, Orange County, and San Diego focus on confidence, identity, forgiveness, calling, longevity, and purposeful living. Membership pathways provide structured access to community gatherings, leadership circles, strategy sessions, and exclusive events designed to cultivate strength and elevate influence.The movement centers on disciplined leadership and spiritual authority. “The armor is regal, indicating great beauty, authority, and nobility,” Steele said. The statement underscores the belief that strength can coexist with elegance and that leadership grounded in faith carries dignity and generational responsibility.“As women search for deeper meaning and authentic connection, they are also seeking structure and spiritual grounding,” Steele said. “The Women of Steele creates a space where women can strengthen their foundation and build a legacy intentionally.”Enrollment for 2026 is now open.Women seeking deeper purpose, authentic sisterhood, and enduring impact can learn more about membership and retreat opportunities at www.trishsteele.com or by contacting themindofsteele@gmail.com or 818-207-0867.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.