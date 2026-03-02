Governor Abbott Reappoints Bass, Williamson To Texas County And District Retirement System Board Of Trustees

TEXAS, March 2 - March 2, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed James M. Bass and Holly Williamson to the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees for terms set to expire on December 31, 2031. The Board exists to provide Texas county and district employees with retirement, disability, and survivor benefits.

James M. Bass of Austin is the executive director of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Previously, he was the chief financial officer and later executive director of the Texas Department of Transportation. Bass received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.

Holly Williamson of Houston is a Harris County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 8, Place 1. She is a Board Member of the Association of Business and Professional Women and a member of the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association, State Bar of Texas, and the Pasadena Bar Association. She volunteers as a Board Member of Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and the Texas Association of Counties, member of the Fellows of the State Bar Association, and in her church community. Williamson received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from Texas State University (formerly known as Southwest Texas State University) and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston School of Law Center.