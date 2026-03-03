Dr. Paris Woods Empowers the Next Generation with New Book on Financial Freedom

"The Student's Guide to Financial Freedom" by Dr. Paris Woods (Freedom Unlimited LLC) Dr. Paris Woods

Bestselling author to release "The Student's Guide to Financial Freedom," a roadmap to making confident financial choices and building wealth early.

A must-read guide for empowering the next generation to achieve economic mobility.” — Dr. John B. King Jr., SUNY Chancellor & 10th U.S. Secretary of Education

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 3, 2026, bestselling author and nationally recognized financial educator Dr. Paris Woods will publish " The Student’s Guide to Financial Freedom ," a roadmap designed to equip young people with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions early, before debt and missed opportunities take hold. Her debut, " The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom ," has sold more than 130,000 copies and established her as a leading voice in financial empowerment."The Student’s Guide" translates complex financial concepts into accessible strategies tailored for high school and college students interested in making the first steps toward long-term financial stability. Rising education costs, student loan debt, and economic uncertainty are weighing heavily on young people, especially BIPOC, low-income, and first-generation students. Dr. Woods fills a critical gap in financial education by emphasizing early, realistic habit-building as a path to lifelong financial confidence, rather than promoting deprivation or unrealistic expectations.Readers will learn how to evaluate student loans and educational costs thoughtfully, understand earning potential and early career income strategies, build foundational knowledge of saving and investing, develop flexible financial systems, and connect money management to personal goals and values. The book is well suited for financial literacy classrooms, college readiness programs, educators, counselors, parents, and students seeking independent guidance.Dr. Woods draws from both lived experience and professional expertise. She grew up experiencing poverty herself before going on to become a highly educated first-generation college student: she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Harvard University and her doctorate in education from The University of Texas at Austin. She now has more than two decades of experience in education reform and nonprofit leadership. As Co-Founder and Executive Director of College Beyond, she pioneered innovative strategies to improve college retention for low-income students. Throughout her career, she has managed multi-million-dollar budgets, led high-performing teams, and expanded access to high-wage, high-growth career pathways. She currently serves on multiple nonprofit boards and as adjunct faculty in educational leadership at Tulane University. Her work has been featured in outlets including Essence, CNN, NerdWallet, Black Enterprise, Yahoo! Finance, and Insider.The message at the hearts of "The Black Girl’s Guide" and "The Student’s Guide" is the same: financial freedom can be won through smart money management, but it goes beyond the superficial benefits of wealth. Dr. Woods hopes that, by helping students build strong financial foundations early, an increased number of young people can enter adulthood with the tools to design empowered lives, where they are free to explore any opportunity or path they desire.ABOUT THE AUTHORDr. Paris Woods is a bestselling author, financial educator, and social impact leader focused on helping individuals build clarity, confidence, and long-term financial freedom. She is the author of "The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom" and "The Student’s Guide to Financial Freedom," and the founder of Freedom Unlimited LLC. Her work bridges personal finance, education, and equity, with a focus on practical tools that help people make smarter money decisions earlier in life.MEDIA CONTACTTo request a copy of "The Student’s Guide to Financial Freedom," contact publicist Nanda Dyssou of Coriolis Company.

