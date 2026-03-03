Veteran-Owned Care Star Recovery & Wellness Expands Outpatient Mental Health and Addiction Treatment in Carrollton, TX

Veteran-owned outpatient center in Carrollton offers primary addiction, primary mental health, and co-occurring disorder treatment.

As a veteran, I understand the importance of accountability and purpose. We built Care Star to deliver disciplined, compassionate care for those facing addiction, mental health challenges, or both.” — David Dawson - Co-Founder

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Care Star Recovery & Wellness , a veteran-owned behavioral health center in Carrollton, Texas, is expanding awareness of its comprehensive outpatient programs designed to treat primary substance use disorders, primary mental health conditions, and co-occurring disorders under one integrated clinical model.Founded and operated by a U.S. Veteran, Care Star Recovery & Wellness was built on principles of integrity, accountability, and service. Those values now guide a structured treatment environment where adults receive individualized care for addiction, mental health challenges, or both—without being forced into a one-size-fits-all approach.Unlike many programs that focus solely on dual diagnosis, Care Star provides specialized pathways for: Primary Addiction Treatment for individuals struggling with alcohol, opioids, stimulants, and other substances. Primary Mental Health Treatment for individuals experiencing depression, anxiety, trauma-related disorders, and other psychiatric conditions.Co-Occurring Treatment for those navigating both substance use and mental health concerns simultaneously.Programs are delivered through structured Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Outpatient services, allowing clients to receive high-level clinical support while maintaining responsibilities at work, school, and home.“Our goal is simple,” said leadership at Care Star Recovery & Wellness. “Meet people where they are clinically. Some clients need addiction-focused care. Some need primary mental health stabilization. Some need both. We built Care Star to responsibly treat all three.”Care Star’s clinical model includes individual therapy, group therapy, psychiatric services, medication management, relapse prevention planning, and long-term aftercare coordination. The center also offers flexible scheduling and virtual options to increase accessibility across the Dallas–Fort Worth region.As a veteran-owned organization, Care Star recognizes the unique behavioral health challenges faced by service members and their families. The center remains committed to creating a disciplined, respectful environment where veterans and civilians alike can pursue recovery with dignity.By addressing addiction as a primary condition when appropriate, mental health as a primary condition when necessary, and co-occurring disorders when present, Care Star Recovery & Wellness reinforces a clinically responsible and ethically structured standard of care in outpatient behavioral health.About Care Star Recovery & WellnessCare Star Recovery & Wellness is a veteran-owned outpatient behavioral health center located in Carrollton, Texas. The center provides primary addiction treatment, primary mental health treatment, and co-occurring disorder care through PHP, IOP, and outpatient programs. Care Star combines evidence-based therapies with individualized clinical planning to support sustainable recovery and long-term mental wellness.

Care Star Recovery and Wellness Program Overview

