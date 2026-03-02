Helping Small Businesses Grow: Free Statewide Workshops Now Available

Posted on Mar 2, 2026 in Main

Small business owners across Hawaiʻi have a new opportunity to learn how to work with government agencies and expand their operations.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is offering a series of free in-person workshops across the islands, which began on Feb. 24 in Honolulu. Additional sessions will be conducted on Kauaʻi, Maui and Oʻahu in the coming weeks.

These workshops are designed to help local entrepreneurs understand how to compete for government contracts and access new funding opportunities. Participants learn about financing options, how to find state contracting information and how to apply for certifications, such as Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Airport Concessions DBE (ACDBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE).

The sessions also include hands-on guidance, with experts walking attendees through preparing application materials and navigating the certification process.

Supporting small businesses strengthens Hawaiʻi’s economy and helps keep opportunity local. By connecting entrepreneurs with the tools they need to grow, these workshops aim to open doors for more local companies to participate in public projects statewide.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Event details and registration can be found at: https://forms.office.com/g/cDhC1xRNAy