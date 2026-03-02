Hawaiʻi Hosts Historic Kisei Go Championship

Posted on Mar 2, 2026 in Main

This January, Hawai‘i welcomed a historic first — the first championship match of the 50th Kisei Go Tournament in Waikīkī. The event, organized through a partnership between Governor Green and the Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan’s largest newspaper, brought Go fans from Japan, the continental US and across Hawai‘i’s communities.

The event highlighted Hawai‘i’s longstanding ties with Japan, uniting the participants through culture and friendship — and featured top Japanese professional players Ichiriki Ryo and Toramaru Shibano.

Festivities began with a reception at the Consulate General of Japan, attended by over 100 guests, where Governor Green declared January as “Go Month” in Hawai‘i. The players competed at the Prince Waikiki.

Organizers also utilized two ballrooms at the Sheraton Waikiki for the public and Japanese Go fans to learn about the game, interact with professionals and watch live bilingual commentary — making one of Japan’s most celebrated traditions accessible to the community.

The event was staged at no cost to taxpayers, serving as a model for visitor industry events. It focused on enriching programming that fostered cultural opportunities for residents and visitors, while generating significant media exposure for Hawai‘i. Corporate partners included Suntory and Japan Airlines, with local support from the Japan-America Society of Hawaii, JERA Hawai‘i, and the Honolulu Go Club.

The tournament put Hawai‘i in the spotlight of Japanese media, including the front page of the Yomiuri Shimbun. This coverage reached audiences across Japan and internationally, promoting Hawai‘i, local organizations, and the state’s historic ties to Japan, as well as showcasing Hawai‘i’s culture resulting in over 300 million earned media impressions. This aligns with one of the cornerstones of the Green administration’s economic development strategy to boost in-bound investment and visitor industry engagement from Japan.

In the featured game, Ichiriki, playing White, won by resignation after 236 moves. Six games remain in the series. The Kisei series continues this spring, with the next match scheduled for March 25–26.

The Governor’s Office aims to deepen Hawai‘i’s relationships with local and international partners like Yomiuri Shimbun, to support additional economic collaboration related to journalism, cultural exchange and sports. The partnership reinforces Hawai‘i as a place where global relationships and local community come together.