Preserving a Piece of Hawaiʻi’s Radio History

Posted on Mar 2, 2026 in Main

Photo courtesy: DAGS

For generations in Hawai‘i, Saturday mornings meant laughter, local stories and the familiar voices of Michael W. Perry and “Coach” Larry Price on KSSK. “Never fear, The Posse is here!” Fans of the longtime Perry & Price Show on 92.3 KSSK-FM will recognize that familiar phrase as something the show hosts always said.

The longtime radio hosts built a loyal following known as “The Posse,” a community of listeners who became an informal Neighborhood Watch, known for helping catch criminals, though the concept evolved over time to mean any community service.

Thanks to a generous donation from iHeartMedia, the parent company of KSSK, 447 recordings of The Perry & Price Show Saturday Morning program were given to the Hawai‘i State Archives, part of the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS). The collection is being digitized and protected as an important record of modern Hawai‘i life.

“The show is iconic, and it’s an honor to receive this slice of Hawai‘i history,” says DAGS Director and Comptroller Keith Regan.

For many residents, the show was more than entertainment. As an emergency broadcast station, KSSK’s familiar voices were often heard during hurricanes and other major events, making the program a trusted companion during uncertain times.

“Because KSSK is an emergency broadcasting station, generations of listeners grew up hearing the voice of Perry, Price, or both during disasters,” recalls Hawai‘i State Archives Administrator Adam Jansen, Ph.D.

Once digitized, the recordings will be made available to the public online, allowing longtime listeners to revisit memories and giving younger generations a chance to experience a beloved chapter of Hawai‘i’s broadcasting history.

“We had so much history and wanted to share it with the broader community,” said iHeartMedia President Scott Hogle.

The archives is also inviting volunteers to help review recordings during the digitization process. Those interested can learn more at the Hawai‘i State Archives volunteer page at ags.hawaii.gov/archives/volunteer-at-the-archives/.