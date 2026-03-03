15,000+ International Students Set to “Live Like a Local” With Aussie Homestay Families in 2026

Australian Homestay Network (AHN) David Bycroft

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian Homestay Network (AHN) has seen its largest Semester 1 intake in the organisation’s history, surpassing the previous February record set in 2025.The result means that AHN will likely see an estimated 15% increase on last year’s record figures, reinforcing strong international student demand for a real Aussie experience with local host families across Australia.AHN is forecasting a new full-year record for 2026, anticipating in excess of 15,000 placements nationwide by year’s end.This outlook mirrors trends across the international student accommodation sector. Purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) provider, Scape, recently announced it is preparing for a record 10,500 student arrivals as its national portfolio reaches capacity.Both AHN and Scape are popular with the international education industry and government as they deliver dedicated housing solutions that do not compete with the domestic rental market.AHN supports government objectives by making smart use of peoples’ spare rooms, connecting students with local host families to offer culturally immersive living arrangements within established homes and communities.“Living with local Australians provides daily exposure to language, customs, and community life as well as a local support network. That kind of immersion is difficult to replicate in other types of accommodation,” said David Bycroft, Founder of AHN.“This is not just accommodation; it’s community participation.”“Students gain a deeper understanding of Australian culture, hosts build global connections while earning household income, and AHN homestay is strengthening Australia’s economy while using existing housing stock efficiently and responsibly,” he said.Mr Bycroft said it was encouraging to see solid demand across the student housing spectrum, from homestay through to purpose-built student accommodation.“As the national conversation continues around housing supply, structured accommodation models like standards-based homestay form part of the solution, supporting students while maintaining balance in the broader rental market.”ABOUT AHNAustralian Homestay Network (AHN) is Australia’s largest and most recognised international student homestay provider. We match AHN-certified hosts with visiting international students to provide the highest quality hosted accommodation experience while they study in Australia.Since 2008, AHN has been raising the standards for homestay and has placed over 100,000 students from 185 countries in welcoming hosted accommodation across Australia. AHN services every capital city in the country along with other key student destinations. With 15,000 successful placements each year, we are the trusted experts in connecting students with welcoming Australian homes. Our offering includes flexible packages for both under 18s and over 18s as well as homestays for study tour groups.AHN was the first NEAS-endorsed homestay provider in Australia and is an industry leader, dedicated to delivering global standards, technology and best practices across its network of services. As Australia’s only homestay service that includes insurance coverage with every placement, we deliver safety and reliability every step of the way.

