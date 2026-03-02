Live Whole Health #307: A little acupressure, a lot of peace

Has winter been a real headache for you? Now that we are springing ahead, you may also want to find a new routine for managing stress and headaches.

This simple routine can help you care for yourself, and it’s right at your fingertips! This 8.5-minute video with Licensed Acupuncturist Steph Gregory from the VA Portland Health Care System will help you learn acupressure for headaches. It’s a routine that you can do anytime, anyplace.

Acupressure is a massage therapy technique in which pressure is applied to specific points of the body to effect change. Acupressure points are located along traditional acupuncture meridian pathways that, when stimulated, create local effects on the tissues. According to acupuncture theory, acupressure is thought to normalize the flow of qi (balance the energy) in the meridians. Acupressure can be used as part of a clinical treatment plan, and it can also be effective when taught as a self-care approach.

Acupressure is thousands of years old and connects us with an innate drive to place our hands on the body for healing through touch.

Spring into Whole Health and set some goals for your health and well-being. The Personal Health Inventory is a tool that can help you look at all areas of your life and even start to set some goals.

If your goal is to start moving your body more, you will be inspired by Air Force Veteran Ray Cvetic’s story; Cvetic threw away his cane and is feeling younger than he has in years thanks to the Whole Health offerings at the Pittsburgh VA Health Care System. Watch his story.