OnlineMetals Releases 2026 State of the Metals Industry Report Showing Steady Performance Despite Tariffs and Volatility

OnlineMetals’ 2026 State of the Metals Industry Report finds steady performance as tariffs, pricing volatility and policy shifts influence sourcing nationwide.

While uncertainty around pricing and policy remains, metals businesses are adjusting their strategies thoughtfully, focusing on resilience and long-term positioning rather than short-term expansion.” — Greg Raece, President of OnlineMetals

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnlineMetals, a supplier of industrial and specialty metals and part of thyssenkrupp Materials Services, has released its 2026 State of the Metals Industry Report, drawing on insights from a survey among nearly 1,000 metals-focused businesses across the United States. The findings point to an industry that remains operationally stable, even as concerns shift toward pricing volatility, trade policy, and longer-term market conditions.The annual survey, also conducted in 2025, provides a year-over-year perspective on business performance, sourcing and pricing dynamics, labor and supply chain conditions, regulatory impact, and investment priorities.Trade policy continues to shape sourcing and pricingTrade policy remains a meaningful operational factor for metals businesses. Sixty-one percent of respondents said tariffs or trade policy changes affected how they sourced or priced materials in the past year, underscoring the ongoing influence of external policy dynamics on day-to-day decision-making.Pricing volatility emerges as a growing concernWhile several acute pressures from recent years appear to be easing, concern about metal price volatility is increasing. Thirty-eight percent of respondents reported being very or extremely concerned about fluctuating metal prices in the year ahead, up from 27 percent in 2025. At the same time, approximately 60 percent of respondents said fluctuating metal prices impacted their profitability over the past year.Operational pressures ease as businesses recalibrateCompared to last year, fewer respondents cited labor challenges, supply chain disruptions, or metal availability as top business concerns. Respondents also reported making fewer significant changes to sourcing strategies, suggesting a shift away from reactive adjustments and toward more measured, stable operating approaches.Overall satisfaction with business performance remained steady. Fifty-three percent of respondents reported being satisfied or very satisfied with their business performance over the past year, consistent with 2025 results.Rather than pursuing aggressive expansion, many businesses appear to be prioritizing efficiency, flexibility, and selective investment as they plan for 2026.“The results of this year’s report show an industry that is steady and increasingly measured in its approach,” said Greg Raece, President of OnlineMetals. “While uncertainty around pricing and policy remains, metals businesses are adjusting their strategies thoughtfully, focusing on resilience and long-term positioning rather than short-term expansion.”About the surveyThe 2026 report is based on a survey of 961 U.S. metals-focused businesses conducted by OnlineMetals.com, part of thyssenkrupp Materials North America, in collaboration with Copper and Brass Sales. Also fielded in 2025, the study enables year-over-year comparison and combines customer feedback with broader market context. Respondents span key industries including machine shops, repair, automotive, construction, home projects, and arts, with more than 80 percent representing small businesses of ten employees or fewer.Download the Full ReportThe complete 2026 State of the Metals Industry Report is available at:About OnlineMetalsOnlineMetals, a division of thyssenkrupp Materials Services in North America, is a leading supplier of industrial and specialty metals, serving businesses, manufacturers, and individual creators with high-quality materials, precision cutting, and fast shipping.

