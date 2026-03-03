CableFree Unveils Revolutionary 5G Portfolio at MWC Barcelona 2026

CableFree Onyx Indoor Femto Cell CableFree 5G Logo CableFree New Products at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFree : Wireless Excellence, a global leader in 4G/ 5G RAN and wireless infrastructure, today launched a suite of groundbreaking new products at MWC Barcelona 2026 that deliver unmatched flexibility, intelligence and rapid deployability for private 5G networks, enterprise, industrial and neutral-host applications.CableFree 5G SmartPack – True “5G in a Backpack”The CableFree 5G SmartPack is a fully self-contained, rugged backpack unit featuring one or two integrated 5G radios, a high-performance x86 server capable of running a complete 5G core or AI inferencing workloads, Starlink or other LEO satellite backhaul, integrated Wi-Fi router for local access, and an onboard Android tablet for instant system management and monitoring. Ideal for rapid-response public safety, temporary events, remote industrial sites or disaster recovery, the SmartPack can be operational in minutes anywhere on the planet.CableFree Onyx Indoor Micro/Femto CellsDesigned for offices, factories, warehouses and high-density indoor environments, the new Onyx series supports native 4x4 MIMO or dual independent 2x2 MIMO operation with any two bands (4G or 5G) simultaneously. Perfect for private networks, neutral-host deployments and Industry 4.0 automation, Onyx delivers carrier-grade performance in a compact, low-power form factor with easy wall or ceiling mounting and zero-touch provisioning.CableFree 3U Blade Server – Pay-as-You-Grow Telco PlatformThe new 3U rackmount chassis houses three independent hot-swap blades, each powered by a high-core-count x86 telco-grade server (up to 28 cores, Intel i9 class). Blades can be individually configured as 5G Baseband Units (BBU), routers, 5G Core, Network Management System (NMS) or AI inferencing engines. The innovative “pay-as-you-grow” architecture allows customers to start small and scale capacity or upgrade to next-generation AI compute blades in the future without replacing the entire system – while maintaining N+1 redundancy for mission-critical high-availability applications.Enhanced CableFree NMS with Intelligent AICableFree’s industry-leading Network Management System has been upgraded with powerful new AI-driven features for automated network optimisation, predictive maintenance and fault-tolerant application orchestration, dramatically reducing OPEX and improving service reliability across any CableFree 5G deployment.New Native Android App for 5G Performance MonitoringComplementing the hardware launches, CableFree has released a native Android application for phones and tablets that provides IT managers and end-users with real-time “at-a-glance” visibility of 5G network performance, coverage, throughput, latency and device connectivity – making Private 5G deployment and operation simpler and more confident than ever.“These launches represent the biggest leap forward in our 30-year history of wireless innovation,” said Stephen Patrick, Founder and CEO of CableFree: Wireless Excellence. “From a true 5G backpack that can be carried into any environment, to modular blade servers that future-proof AI investments, and intelligent AI tools that make Private 5G accessible to every enterprise, CableFree is delivering the flexible, high-performance solutions our customers have been demanding. We are proud to showcase these revolutionary products at MWC Barcelona 2026.”All new products are available for demonstration at the CableFree stand during MWC Barcelona 2026 (2–5 March) and will begin shipping to customers in Q2 2026.About CableFree: Wireless ExcellenceCableFree: Wireless Excellence is a world-class 5G RAN and backhaul vendor with a global footprint. Founded in 1996 and headquartered at the Oxford Science Park, UK, the company designs and manufactures high-performance wireless connectivity products with capacities up to 10 Gbps, including 4G/5G macro and small-cell base stations, microwave, millimetre-wave, Free Space Optics and carrier-grade Wi-Fi solutions. CableFree products are installed in over 90 countries worldwide and are renowned for 99.999% availability and mission-critical reliability. Manufacturing is performed in an ISO 9001-certified facility in Oxford, UK, with a worldwide network of channel partners.Media ContactStephen PatrickCEO, CableFree: Wireless ExcellenceEmail: stephen@cablefree.netTel: +44 (0) 870 49 59 169Website: www.cablefree.net Visit us at MWC Barcelona 2026Fira Gran Via, BarcelonaBooth 7b19, Hall 7

