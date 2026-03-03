Colorado public health officials confirm measles case, release locations for potential exposures in Broomfield and Westminster

Denver (March 2, 2026) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Adams County Health Department have confirmed a case of measles in an Adams County resident and are notifying members of the public of additional areas for potential measles exposures. The individual is the second case of measles at Broomfield High School. Neither of the students had received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Students and staff who may need to take additional health precautions will be contacted directly by local public health officials and school administrators. Other exposures for this individual are under investigation.

Measles is a highly contagious, but preventable disease. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Symptoms and prevention:

Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call CDPHE (720-653-3369) or your local health department right away. If you need medical care, do not delay. Call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine.

We will add any new exposure locations to the CDPHE exposures webpage as they are identified.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Broomfield High School

1 Eagle Way

Broomfield, CO 80020 Tuesday, Feb. 24

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Thursday, Feb. 26

Friday, Feb. 27

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Through March 20 Chick-fil-A

4260 W. 121st Ave.

Broomfield, CO 80020 Wednesday, Feb. 25

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Through March 18 Chipotle

5160 W. 120th Ave., Unit B

Westminster, CO 80020 Thursday, Feb. 26

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Through March 19

More info:

Visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

