USA Prime and adidas Launch National Partnership to Redefine the Diamond

adidas X USA Prime Partnership - Lash Henderson, USA Prime 17U National Team

The collaboration brings premier innovation, elite performance gear, and a new era of opportunity to athletes nationwide.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Prime Sports is proud to announce a new national partnership with adidas, officially naming the globally recognized sports brand as the Official Outfitter of USA Prime. This strategic collaboration brings together two nationally respected organizations united by a shared commitment to elite performance, consistent excellence, and the long-term development of athletes at every level.Through the partnership, adidas will equip USA Prime athletes with best-in-class footwear, training gear, and fan wear, creating a consistent and professional look across USA Prime’s expansive national platform.USA Prime has established itself as one of the largest and most successful youth baseball organizations in the United States, known for competitive excellence, comprehensive player development, and a unified national model. The partnership with adidas further strengthens that foundation while elevating the on-field and off-field experience for athletes and families nationwide.“We’re proud to partner with adidas as the official outfitter of USA Prime,” said Brandon Shangraw, CEO of USA Prime Sports. “Aligning with a brand of this caliber reinforces our commitment to providing our athletes with elite resources and a nationally consistent standard. ‘You Got This’ isn’t just a tagline — it’s the belief we pour into our players every day as they compete, grow, and represent USA Prime.”But this partnership goes beyond apparel.adidas and USA Prime will collaborate across several strategic initiatives designed to strengthen the organization at every level, including:Ongoing athlete and program data alignmentStrategic content planning around key national eventsBrand consistency that strengthens national recognitionThese efforts are designed to create a deeper connection between athletes, families, and a brand they already trust, while reinforcing USA Prime’s position as a premier national organization built on professionalism and performance.The partnership also reflects USA Prime’s broader strategy of forming relationships that deliver real operational value to its programs, not just visibility.“This relationship allows us to build something that supports our programs long term,” Shangraw added. “It’s about consistency, trust, and creating an environment where athletes can feel confident representing USA Prime on a national stage.”Additional details surrounding adidas integration across events, programs, and national initiatives will be announced in the coming months.This is just the beginning.About USA Prime SportsFounded in 2017, USA Prime is one of the largest and most respected youth baseball organizations in the United States, with regional programs and national teams competing at the highest levels of amateur baseball and softball. The organization is dedicated to elite player development, competitive excellence, and providing athletes with a clear pathway to collegiate and professional opportunities. Known for its championship culture, professional operations, and nationwide scouting and development platform, USA Prime continues to build a best-in-class national experience for athletes and families across the country.For more information on USA Prime, please visit www.usaprime.com About adidasadidas is a global designer and developer of athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories with the mission to be the best sports brand in the world. As an innovation and design leader, adidas engineers the best in high-performance products to make athletes better, faster, and stronger and creates a range of classic and fresh lifestyle and high-fashion lines.

𝑻𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒑𝒆𝒔. 𝑶𝒏𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒅. adidas x USA Prime, a new era!

