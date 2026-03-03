Comer and Fallon Lead Investigation into Efforts to Obstruct Federal Law Enforcement in Minnesota

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas), and Committee Republicans are examining the sources of funding for efforts to create social unrest and obstruct federal law enforcement operations, including organized efforts to impede actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, the lawmakers request a briefing from the Department of Justice (DOJ) on its efforts to track and assess possible connections among organized efforts to obstruct law enforcement with criminal activities and foreign influences.

“Recent Congressional oversight activity has documented extensive fraud in Minnesota involving federal nutrition programs and social services programs, with estimated losses totaling several billions of dollars over multiple years,” wrote the lawmakers. “The scale and duration of these schemes have raised concerns regarding whether fraud proceeds are being laundered or otherwise routed through nonprofit or organizational entities in ways that evade oversight. As much of this fraud has disproportionally involved Minnesota’s immigrant community, targeted enforcement operations by ICE play a key role in stopping this systemic corruption.”

The House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into the extensive fraud and money laundering in Minnesota’s social services and programs in December 2025. The Committee seeks to understand the extent to which DOJ has been made aware of patterns in major fraud cases that suggest coordinated or systemic activity and whether DOJ is evaluating whether large-scale financial crimes involving federal funds may contribute to broader public safety or civil order challenges. This investigation is part of the House Oversight Committee’s ongoing commitment to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in state and federal programs and procedures.

“In response to federal response and enforcement actions, Minnesota has experienced repeated episodes of civil unrest, including incidents of property damage, assaults on law enforcement, and disruptions to public institutions. While peaceful protest is a protected feature of American society, recurring unrest places measurable strain on local communities and public safety resources. The Committee believes it is imperative to assess whether foreign-sourced funding and/or proceeds of financial crimes, particularly those involving federal funds, may be contributing to, or otherwise exacerbating unrest and efforts to obstruct law enforcement,” concluded the lawmakers.

Members who signed the letter include Representatives Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), Clay Higgins (R-La.), Pete Sessions (R-Texas), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), William Timmons (R-S.C.), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), Michael Cloud (R-Texas), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.), Brian Jack (R-Ga.), and John McGuire (R-Va.).

