Oversight Committee Releases Bill and Hillary Clinton Deposition Videos

WASHINGTON—Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released videos of the depositions of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton. The depositions took place on February 26 and February 27, 2026, respectively.

