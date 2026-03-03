City of Atlanta, 4Kira4Moms, and The Dad Games Team Up for the 2026 Black Maternal Health Community Block Party

Southeast’s Premier Maternal Health Community Event Returns April 11, 2026

This is about celebrating Black birthing joy, restoring hope, and building a future where Black mothers are heard, protected, and valued. Kira’s legacy lives on in every mother we empower.” — Charles Johnson, Founder, 4Kira4Moms.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens’ Office, and the Office of Constituent Services, in partnership with 4Kira4Moms and The Dad Games, are excited to announce that the 2026 Black Maternal Health Community Block Party will return to the MLK Recreation Center on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Georgia ranks among the highest states in the nation for maternal deaths, and many Black families report experiencing second-hand trauma and fear surrounding childbirth. The Black Maternal Health Community Block Party is a community engagement event designed to counter the narrative of fear and loss by “Celebrating Birthing Joy.” This year will also honor the 10-year anniversary of 4Kira4Moms.The event is designed to equip families with education, resources, and supportive care in a vibrant, festival-style environment that includes:- Community resources- Move4Moms Yoga- The Dad Games- Music and line dancing- Food trucks and vendors- Raffles and prizes- Free onsite health services- Maternal care packages for mothers, caregivers, and babies- A closing concert featuring nationally-renowned performing artist Melanie Fiona“Ten years ago, my life changed forever when I lost my wife, Kira, just hours after she gave birth to our son,” said Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms. “What should have been one of the most joyful moments of our lives became an unimaginable tragedy. Over the past decade, our family has turned that pain into purpose. We continue this fight to make sure no other family has to experience what we did.“This Block Party, during Black Maternal Health Week, is about more than remembrance. It’s about celebrating Black birthing joy, restoring hope, and building a future where Black mothers are heard, protected, and valued. Kira’s legacy lives on in every mother we empower, every family we educate, and every life we help save. Ten years later, we are still standing, still advocating, and still committed to transforming loss into lasting change."In 2025, more than 1,200 people made their way to Selena S. Butler Park to participate in the day of activities with 45 community organizations providing information and resources. This year, the goal is 1,500 and 50 community organizations.As one of the nation’s foremost advocates for maternal health equity, 4Kira4Moms continues its mission to eradicate maternal mortality and morbidity in the United States. Together with city leadership and national partners, the organization is mobilizing families, healthcare providers, and corporate partners to drive sustainable change.“We are shifting the narrative from fear to empowerment,” said Gabrielle “Gabby” Albert, Executive Director, 4Kira4Moms. “Black mothers deserve to feel safe, supported, and celebrated before, during, and after childbirth.”Event Details:Event: 2026 Black Maternal Health Week Community Block PartyDate: Saturday, April 11, 2026Time: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Location: MLK Recreation Center & Selena S. Butler ParkHosts: City of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens’ Office, Office of Constituent Services, 4Kira4Moms, and The Dad GamesFor partnership opportunities, please contact: Gabrielle “Gabby” Albert, Executive Director, at galbert@4kira4moms.com. For more information about the Block Party and other 4Kira4Mom programs, visit: www.4Kira4Moms.com About 4Kira4Moms4Kira4Moms is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving maternal health outcomes and preventing maternal mortality, particularly among Black women. Through education, policy advocacy, and community engagement, 4Kira4Moms works to ensure that all mothers have access to equitable and respectful care. Learn more at 4Kira4Moms.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.