Steinberg Law Firm Attorney Daniel Martin Awarded 2026 Young Lawyer of the Year By Charleston County Bar Association

North Charleston, South Carolina – Attorney Daniel E. Martin III of Steinberg Law Firm has been named the 2026 Young Lawyer of the Year by the Charleston County Bar Association, an honor that recognizes early-career attorneys for distinguished service to both the legal profession and the community.

Each year, the Young Lawyer of the Year Award is given to a member of the Charleston Bar who is under 36 years of age and/or within the first five years of legal practice. Recipients are selected based on meaningful contributions to colleagues, clients, and the public, with an emphasis on professional leadership, pro bono work, mentoring, and community engagement.

The award was presented Feb. 26th at the Charleston County Bar Association’s Annual Meeting at The Francis Marion Hotel in downtown Charleston.

“Daniel’s work reflects the values we hope to see in the next generation of Charleston lawyers,” the firm said in a statement. “His dedication to public service, his willingness to mentor younger attorneys and students, and his engagement with community organizations embody what this award is intended to recognize.”

The Young Lawyer of the Year Award is one of several honors the Charleston County Bar Association uses to highlight individual achievement and collective commitment within the local legal community. Martin’s recognition, Steinberg Law Firm said, reflects a broader effort to encourage lawyers at the outset of their careers to engage deeply with the profession and with Charleston at large.

