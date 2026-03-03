Benson Boone Joins Caliwater as Investor and New Face of the Brand

As a partner, Boone will be deeply involved in product development, creative collaboration, and brand direction, helping shape what Caliwater becomes next.

The breakout artist joins the cactus water brand shaping next-gen hydration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caliwater , the functional cactus water brand co-founded by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, today announced that Benson Boone has joined the company as a new investor and one of the faces of the brand, marking a major step forward as Caliwater continues to shape how a new generation thinks about clean hydration.Boone has quickly emerged as one of music’s most magnetic new voices, known for his emotion-forward pop-rock sound, viral moments, and high-energy live shows. That intensity, from raw, vulnerable lyrics to explosive stage moments, including his now-signature backflips, demands hydration that can keep up. On tour, Caliwater became part of his daily routine.“It’s my go to drink” said Boone. “Caliwater tastes amazing and keeps me hydrated. We go through so many boxes of that stuff on tour. Partnering with Caliwater felt natural -I was already a fan”.As a partner, Boone will be deeply involved in product development, creative collaboration, and brand direction, helping shape what Caliwater becomes next. His role reflects the brand’s approach to growth: partnering with people who live the product — not just promote it.“Benson has become a very close friend & I am beyond excited to now call him a business partner, too,” explained Oliver Trevena, co-founder of Caliwater. “He connects deeply with people through his authenticity, and he’s incredibly intentional about how he takes care of himself. That is what makes him such a powerful addition to the Caliwater family.”“Caliwater has always been built around real life,” added Vanessa Hudgens, co-founder. “Long days, late nights, movement, recovery, Benson gets that. He’s hands-on, passionate, and genuinely excited to build with us.”Caliwater is made from prickly pear cactus water, a naturally hydrating plant source packed with benefits that support movement, recovery, and everyday wellness. Each can delivers:- Five naturally occurring electrolytes to support hydration and muscle function- Rare antioxidants, including betalains, to help fight inflammation and oxidative stress- Vitamin C and Vitamin E for immune and skin support- Just 25–35 calories, with no artificial sweeteners or additivesLight, refreshing, and easy to drink, Caliwater fits seamlessly into busy, high-energy lives, from workouts and rehearsals to sold-out shows and late-night encores.Boone joins a growing Caliwater community of partners and cultural voices that includes Demi Lovato, who has long shared the brand as part of her wellness routine, along with Glen Powell, Gerard Butler, Nikki Reed and Cody Bellinger, a group united by real use and shared values, not hype.About CaliwaterCaliwater is a functional hydration beverage brand launched in 2022 by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena. Made from sustainably sourced prickly pear cactus water, Caliwater delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and five naturally occurring electrolytes in a light, refreshing drink. The brand is plant-based, vegan, non-GMO Project Verified, kosher, and gluten-free, with no artificial sweeteners or additives. Caliwater flavors include Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime, and Peach Mango, with kid-friendly pouches available in select flavors. Sustainability is central to the brand, as prickly pear cactus requires up to 80% less water than traditional crops. For more information, visit www.drinkcaliwater.com

