Central Kentucky Radiology Joins Strategic Radiology, Expanding Coalition to 49 Independent Practices Nationwide

Julie Coffey, MHA

We value independence and believe collaboration with like-minded practices strengthens our ability to serve our hospitals and referring providers.” — Julie Coffey

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Radiology, the largest coalition of physician-owned independent radiology practices, today announced that Central Kentucky Radiology, PLLC (CKR) has joined the coalition as of March 1, 2026. With the addition of CKR, Strategic Radiology now includes 49 independent practices representing more than 2,300 radiologists nationwide, whose core mission is improving lives by creating superior value through collaboration and innovation among privately owned, independent radiology practices.

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, Central Kentucky Radiology is a 14-physician practice providing comprehensive imaging interpretation and hospital staffing services to healthcare facilities across the region. The group’s board-certified radiologists offer expertise across multiple subspecialties, including interventional radiology, neuroradiology, nuclear medicine, musculoskeletal imaging, and breast imaging. CKR is known for its responsive service model, strong hospital partnerships, and commitment to delivering accurate, timely diagnostic interpretations.

“Central Kentucky Radiology is a strong and strategic addition to our coalition,” said Dr. Scott Bundy, CEO of Strategic Radiology. “Their practice embodies the core values of Strategic Radiology. They have strong local leadership, subspecialty expertise, and an unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and the wholly-physician owned independent private practice model. We are proud to support practices like CKR that are shaping the future of radiology through Radiologist ownership, leadership, and innovation.”

CKR is deeply committed to cultivating a strong physician culture grounded in mutual trust, shared accountability, and a common mission. By fostering a supportive work environment, investing in efficient systems, and maintaining consistent, steady leadership, CKR empowers its physicians to deliver accurate, timely, and reliable imaging services.

“Joining Strategic Radiology aligns with our long-term vision for Central Kentucky Radiology,” said Julie Coffey, MHA, FACHE, CMPE, CEO of Central Kentucky Radiology. “We value independence and believe collaboration with like-minded practices strengthens our ability to serve our hospitals and referring providers. Strategic Radiology provides a platform for shared insight, benchmarking, and strategic support while allowing us to remain locally focused and physician-led.”

The practice’s philosophy emphasizes long-term stability, ethical practice, and continuous improvement. This approach enables CKR to meet the evolving needs of patients, referring providers, and healthcare partners while preserving the integrity of its physician-led model.

About Strategic Radiology

Established in 2009, Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 49 privately owned, independent radiology practices that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and shape the future of private practice radiology. SR established the nation’s first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and offers members shared savings through group purchasing, strategic partnerships, and proprietary services. Learn more at StrategicRadiology.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.