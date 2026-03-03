Tyson Group Appoints Larissa DiStefano as Vice President of Marketing to Accelerate Strategic Growth

Larissa’s ability to connect strategy with execution is exactly what we need at this stage of our growth” — Lance Tyson, President and CEO

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyson Group, a leading sales consulting and training firm known for engineering sales effectiveness through data, design, and discipline, today announced the appointment of Larissa DiStefano as Vice President of Marketing.

DiStefano brings more than 15 years of B2B experience spanning sales, marketing, and event strategy. Her cross-functional expertise and results-driven leadership make her uniquely positioned to elevate Tyson Group’s brand presence, sharpen its market positioning, and expand demand generation efforts as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory.

In her new role, DiStefano will lead the full marketing function, transforming it into a strategic growth engine for the business. She will oversee brand strategy, digital performance, lead generation, SEO, product marketing, social engagement, and marketing analytics. She will also work closely with sales and product leadership to ensure go-to-market alignment that drives measurable business impact.

“Larissa’s ability to connect strategy with execution is exactly what we need at this stage of our growth,” said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. “She understands how to translate vision into action, build scalable marketing systems, and drive demand in a way that directly supports revenue performance. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team.”

Throughout her career, DiStefano has demonstrated a strong ability to lead transformational marketing initiatives, from launching high-impact campaigns under tight timelines to modernizing digital platforms and transitioning live event strategies into successful virtual experiences. Her collaborative approach and focus on measurable outcomes align closely with Tyson Group’s performance-oriented culture.

“Tyson Group is at an exciting inflection point,” said DiStefano. “The opportunity to amplify a brand rooted in measurable impact and sales performance innovation is incredibly energizing. I’m excited to help scale our marketing efforts in a way that drives growth and deepens our connection with sales leaders and organizations nationwide.”

DiStefano’s appointment reflects Tyson Group’s continued investment in leadership talent as it expands its footprint across industries and strengthens its position as a recognized leader in sales training and consulting.



About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales training and consulting customized to each organization’s unique needs, cultivating talent that produces measurable results. With experience advising on multi-billion-dollar negotiations, developing elite sales teams, and installing proven sales processes for some of the largest brands in the world, Tyson Group is frequently sought out for its ability to drive growth and accelerate performance.

For media inquiries or more information, visit tysongroup.com.

Tyson Group is available for commentary: chip.stclair@tysongroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.