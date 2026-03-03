AI for Small Business Event Comes to Meridian March 19; Ticket Proceeds Benefit the Boise Rescue Mission

Local small business owners will learn practical ways to use AI without wasting money, losing their brand voice, or adding risk

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise Web founder Jason McKenzie announced today a live event for local small business owners, AI for Small Business, happening Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM in Meridian. Tickets are $10, and ticket proceeds benefit the Boise Rescue Mission.

Designed for owners who want the practical version of AI (not hype), the event will focus on how to evaluate AI tools quickly, apply them to marketing and operations, and reduce risk as AI becomes a bigger part of day-to-day business.

“AI is changing the small business field so quickly and the pace of new innovations is accelerating. Business owners need to be adapting to these changes or they could get left in the dust,” said Jason McKenzie, founder of Boise Web. “This event is about clarity. You’ll leave knowing what’s worth paying attention to, what to ignore, and how to use AI in ways that actually help your business.”

AI for Small Business will include short presentations from four local professionals and time for networking before and after the main program.

Event details

• What: AI for Small Business (Live event + networking)

• When: Thursday, March 19, 2026,12:00 PM

• Where: Meridian, ID

• Tickets: $10 (ticket proceeds benefit the Boise Rescue Mission)

• Register: https://www.boiseweb.net/events/ai-for-small-business/

Attendees will learn:

• A simple 5-step method to quickly judge which AI tools are worth using

• When and how AI can help with brand, marketing, and social media without sounding generic

• A walkthrough of a newer AI tool and how it applies to small business workflows

• Practical ways to reduce risk in the age of AI

Presenters:

• Matthew Rabe — Founder, Uptempo

• Jeffery Boyle — CEO, Bemodo

• Carrie Purcell — Owner, Insure Idaho

• Jason McKenzie — Founder, Boise Web

About Boise Web

Boise Web helps small businesses use the web to grow.

https://www.boiseweb.net/

