Chief Swag Officer Launches on BSW, Expanding Its Products Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief Swag Officer is expanding its digital presence. Beginning today March 3, the accessories brand will launch at BSWUSA.com, introducing its signaturecustomization experience to a broader national audience.Founded as a direct to consumer brand, Chief Swag Officer has built its identity around personalization. Customers can upload and add their own logo to select styles, transforming each piece into a custom expression of their brand, team, or individual identity.Customers interested in adding their logo can contact BSW to begin the customization process, ensuring brand accuracy and production quality from file submission to final delivery."We're thrilled to partner with BSW and introduce Chief Swag Officer through one of the world's leading audio retailers. This expansion builds on the momentum we've created and marks an important milestone in growing our community. As a podcaster, I've drawn on my firsthand experience in the industry to shape a brand and partnerships that genuinely resonate with today's creators and the businesses we serve worldwide. Through our partnership with BSW, we're excited to reach hundreds of new customers who rely on BSW as a trusted leader in audio." says ALEXA CURTIS, CEO AND FOUNDER, CHIEF SWAG OFFICER"BSW is proud to serve as the exclusive distributor of Chief Swag Officer products for the broadcast and podcast markets. Their on-camera-ready windscreens and mic flag solutions give broadcasters and creators a simple way to elevate the visual presentation of their microphones while strengthening brand visibility. Whether the need is one unit or one hundred, this partnership allows BSW to deliver high-quality branding solutions for virtually any microphone used on air in today's studios and broadcasts." stated BRYAN SEELEY, PRESIDENT & CEO, BROADCAST SUPPLY WORLDWIDE (BSW)The expansion reflects increasing demand for personalized products within e-commerce, where consumers expect both individuality and convenience. The Chief Swag Officer collection will be available exclusively on BSWUSA.com beginning March 3rd, 2026. Contact BSW to customize with your own logo.Chief Swag Officer produces custom-made windscreen and mic flags that cater to the unique needs of creators, broadcasters, and influencers around the world.

