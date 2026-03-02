Moovers Chicago Wins Best Professional Services 2 Years in a Row - City Council Honors Chicago Moving Company

Our Mooving Coordinator receiving the award Our Awards displayed in the office MOOvers Chicago truck in Albany Park

Family-owned Moovers Chicago earns third consecutive Community Choice Award, two City Council resolutions, and 2026 IMAWA Mover of the Year honor.

Three years in a row, two City Council resolutions, community votes - that is what means the world to a family-owned business. We built this company to serve Chicago with integrity.” — Cezar Daniel Iordan, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moovers Chicago Inc., the family-owned professional moving company serving Chicago since 2014, has been named Best Professional Services at the 2026 Community Choice Awards for the second consecutive year. The award is presented by the North River Commission and the Albany Park Chamber of Commerce and is recognized by a formal Resolution of the City Council of the City of Chicago, Illinois.This two-year milestone arrives alongside an unprecedented collection of industry and community honors that establishes Moovers Chicago as the most decorated moving company in Illinois.WHAT MAKES THIS AWARD DIFFERENTThe Community Choice Awards are decided entirely by public vote - no industry panels, no paid submissions, no algorithms. Residents of Albany Park, North Park, Irving Park, and surrounding Chicago neighborhoods cast their votes for the businesses they trust most. Moovers Chicago has received that community vote two years running: 2024-2025, and 2025-2026.Each win was formally entered into the official record of the Chicago City Council. The 2025 resolution was signed by Alderman Samantha Nugent of the 39th Ward. The 2026 resolution was signed by Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez of the 33rd Ward. Both resolutions recognize Moovers Chicago for its dedication to serving Chicago's neighbors and commitment to preserving the vitality of Chicago's communities."Two years in a row, two City Council resolutions, and a room full of community members who voted for us - that is the kind of recognition that means the world to a family-owned business like ours," said Cezar Daniel Iordan, Founder and Owner of Moovers Chicago Inc. "We didn't build this company to collect awards. We built it to serve Chicago with integrity."A RECORD-BREAKING 24 MONTHS OF RECOGNITIONCommunity Recognition:- 2024-2025 Community Choice Awards: Best Professional Services- 2025-2026 Community Choice Awards: Best Professional Services- 2025 Chicago City Council Resolution - Alderman Nugent,39th Ward- 2026 Chicago City Council Resolution - Alderwoman RodriguezSanchez, 33rd WardIndustry Excellence:- 2026 IMAWA Mover of the Year - Large Fleet Division,the highest honor in Illinois' professional moving industry,awarded by the Illinois Movers' and Warehousemen'sAssociation at its Annual Convention, February 19, 2026National Business Recognition:- 2025 Inc. 5000 - America's Fastest-Growing PrivateCompanies, ranked #1,713 nationally, #84 in Illinois- USA Today - America's Best Moving CompanyEthics and Consumer Trust:- 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics and A+ rating- LocalMovers.com Excellence Award - #1 Mover in Chicago- Trust Analytica Best Local Mover - Top 10"Winning the IMAWA Mover of the Year is peer recognition from within our industry. Winning the Community Choice Award two times is something entirely different - it means the people of this city trust us. Those two things together tell you everything about who Moovers Chicago is," added Iordan.A full record of awards, licenses, and credentials is available at https://mooverschicago.com/awards-credentials-and-licenses/ FAMILY-OWNED, CHICAGO-ROOTEDMoovers Chicago was founded in 2014 by Cezar Daniel Iordan on a straightforward principle: hire from Chicago, serve Chicago, and keep money circulating within Chicago's neighborhoods. Every mover on the Moovers Chicago team is a Chicago resident. Every dollar spent with Moovers Chicago stays in Chicago - not a corporate headquarters in another state.This hiring philosophy gives the Community Choice Award its full meaning. The company's crew members - Enrique, Juan, Abner, Felipe, Miguel, José, César, Nick, Gabriel, Pablo, Carlos, Ismael, Victor, Alex, Gerardo, Francisco, Tino, and others - live in the same neighborhoods as the customers they serve. When the community votes for Moovers Chicago, they are also voting for their neighbors.Beyond payroll, Moovers Chicago gave back throughout the years to:- Volunteer with Cradles to Crayons Chicago- Proud donor to Move for Hunger- Financial supporter of IMAWA's annual scholarship program- Financial supporter of local and state law enforcement- Financial supporter of the Illinois Firefighters AssociationABOUT THE AWARDING ORGANIZATIONSThe North River Commission is a nonprofit community and economic development organization committed to enhancing the well-being of Chicago's diverse North River communities - Albany Park, North Park, Irving Park, Mayfair, North Mayfair, and Ravenswood Manor - through collaboration, engagement, and coalition building. One of the most ethnically diverse neighborhoods in the United States, this community has served as a port of entry for immigrant families for generations.The Albany Park Chamber of Commerce, managed by the North River Commission, has championed local businesses in Albany Park, Irving Park, and North Park since 1927 - nearly a century of advocacy for the small businesses that define Chicago's neighborhood character.ABOUT THE ILLINOIS MOVERS' AND WAREHOUSEMEN'S ASSOCIATIONThe Illinois Movers' and Warehousemen's Association (IMAWA) represents professional moving and storage companies throughout Illinois. Its annual Mover of the Year award - awarded to Moovers Chicago in 2026 for the Large Fleet Division - is selected through rigorous peer evaluation covering safety protocols, operational excellence, customer service standards, equipment maintenance, and professional development.A DATA-DRIVEN INNOVATORIn 2025, Moovers Chicago published a Moving Market Intelligence Report analyzing 2,599 residential moves totaling $3.74 million - providing unprecedented transparency into Chicago's moving cost landscape. The report documented a 15-25% moving cost surge driven by urban logistics pressures, which was covered by Yahoo Finance and Business Insider. It reflects a company that invests in its industry and its customers, not just its bottom line.ABOUT MOOVERS CHICAGO INC.Founded in 2014 by Cezar Iordan, Moovers Chicago Inc. is a family-owned and operated professional moving company Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company is fully licensed (IL.C.C. 187592 MC), licensed and insured, holding a 4.9/5-star customer rating across Google and Yelp. Services include local Chicago moves, out-of-state relocations, professional packing and unpacking, and full-service storage across all 77 Chicago neighborhoods and surrounding suburbs.For more information visit www.mooverschicago.com or call (773) 474-2691.

