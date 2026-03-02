StrucSure Home Warranty Appoints Bill Flack as EVP of National Sales and Products

National structural warranty provider expands executive leadership to support continued U.S. growth.

StrucSure’s national vision and builder-first approach align perfectly with my 32 years in the industry. I’m excited to help drive the next phase of growth.” — Bill Flack

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StrucSure Home Warranty, Inc., a leading provider of structural warranties and risk management solutions for homebuilders nationwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Flack as Executive Vice President of National Sales and Products.In this newly expanded executive role, Flack will lead StrucSure’s national sales strategy outside of Texas and oversee product development initiatives as the company continues its strategic growth across key U.S. markets. His appointment reflects StrucSure’s commitment to strengthening its national footprint and delivering innovative, builder-focused warranty and risk management solutions.Flack brings more than 32 years of experience in the risk management and homebuilding industries. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership positions spanning field operations, state and regional management, strategic accounts, and multi-state sales oversight. He has worked closely with many of the nation’s most respected builders, building long-standing relationships grounded in trust, performance, and a deep understanding of builder needs.A graduate of Florida State University with a degree in Political Science and Urban Planning, Flack is known for his relationship-driven approach and commitment to helping builders navigate risk with confidence. Throughout his career, he has led high-performing sales teams recognized for both individual and collective achievement, while consistently prioritizing long-term partnerships over transactional growth.“Bill’s experience, integrity, and proven leadership make him an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Richard Poling, President of StrucSure Home Warranty. “As we continue expanding our presence nationwide, his deep industry relationships and strategic perspective will be instrumental in strengthening our sales organization and evolving our product offerings to meet the changing needs of today’s builders.”Flack expressed enthusiasm about joining StrucSure at a pivotal time in the company’s growth.“It is an honor to join an organization that aligns so closely with the principles I’ve built my career on,” said Flack. “Understanding a builder’s needs and delivering the right risk management solutions is the foundation of every successful partnership. I look forward to working alongside the StrucSure team to support builders across the country and help drive the next phase of the company’s growth.”A lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Florida, Flack has built his career around developing meaningful, multi-generational relationships within the building community. His commitment to service, leadership, and long-term client success aligns seamlessly with StrucSure’s mission to help builders build with confidence.As StrucSure continues to invest in talent, technology, and product innovation, the addition of Flack reinforces the company’s position as a strong, growth-oriented national partner for homebuilders seeking comprehensive structural warranty and risk management solutions.About StrucSure Home Warranty, Inc.Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, StrucSure Home Warranty, Inc. provides structural warranties and related risk management solutions designed to protect homebuilders and homeowners. With a focus on financial strength, responsive service, and builder-centered programs, StrucSure partners with builders nationwide to deliver confidence and long-term protection for every home constructed.For more information, visit www.strucsure.com

