Defendant Charged with Damaging the Brooklyn Headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch Movement

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, a complaint was unsealed charging Dan Sohail with intentionally damaging religious property, specifically the global headquarters for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement (Chabad Headquarters) in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Sohail was taken into federal custody earlier today and is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Clay H. Kaminsky.

“Americans should be free to practice their faith without fearing defacement of their sacred places,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon. “The Department of Justice will not tolerate attacks on houses of worship, and will vigorously prosecute those who carry them out.”

“As alleged, the defendant’s conduct — driving his vehicle back and forth into an entrance of the synagogue five times — caused damage to a sacred religious institution,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Nocella for the Eastern District of New York. “Our Office will not tolerate conduct that endangers the safety of that community or any of our diverse communities. We will continue to protect religious gathering spaces to ensure worshippers are free to safely congregate.”

“Dan Sohail allegedly rammed his vehicle five times into the Chabad Headquarters during a packed memorial service,” said Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle of the FBI New York Field Office. “Sohail allegedly jeopardized dozens of lives and damaged one of our city’s sacred synagogues. The FBI and the NYPD will continue to protect our community’s religious institutions to ensure a safe place for all worshippers.”

“Every New Yorker deserves to live in a safe city where they can practice their faith freely and without fear,” said Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch of the New York Police Department. “The Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn is a sacred place for many Jews in New York City and around the world, and the purposeful destruction of this property is unacceptable. We will always work to ensure that those who violate the law are held accountable, and I thank our NYPD investigators, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney's office for working swiftly to pursue justice in this case.”

As alleged in the complaint, on the evening of Jan. 28, Sohail drove to the Chabad Headquarters located on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, New York. The Chabad Headquarters was hosting an event that evening which was attended by dozens of people, marking the anniversary of the death of the movement’s leader. When Sohail arrived at the side entrance of the building, he exited his vehicle and moved barriers that were set up to protect the building, which includes a synagogue and religious gathering spaces. After gesturing for various congregants to move away, Sohail returned to his vehicle and drove his car into the building’s side entrance. He then reversed his vehicle and accelerated into the entrance four additional times. The impact knocked the entrance door off its hinges. No one was injured in the incident.

The charge in the complaint is an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted of the charge, Sohail faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Human Trafficking and Civil Rights and General Crimes Sections. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric Silverberg and Brachah Goykadosh are in charge of the prosecution, with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Marlane Bosler.