Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,363 in the last 365 days.

Defendant Charged with Damaging the Brooklyn Headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch Movement

BROOKLYN, NY – Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, a complaint was unsealed charging Dan Sohail with intentionally damaging religious property, specifically the global headquarters for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement (Chabad Headquarters) in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.  Sohail was taken into federal custody earlier today and is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Clay H. Kaminsky.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Defendant Charged with Damaging the Brooklyn Headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch Movement

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.