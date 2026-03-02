Submit Release
Riverside and Colorado Women Found Guilty of Stalking ICE Officer Home from Work and Livestreaming the Pursuit on Social Media

Two women – one from the Inland Empire and the other from Colorado – have been found guilty by a jury of a felony stalking charge for following a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officer home and livestreaming their pursuit on social media, the Justice Department announced today.

