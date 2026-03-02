Riverside and Colorado Women Found Guilty of Stalking ICE Officer Home from Work and Livestreaming the Pursuit on Social Media

Two women – one from the Inland Empire and the other from Colorado – have been found guilty by a jury of a felony stalking charge for following a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officer home and livestreaming their pursuit on social media, the Justice Department announced today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.