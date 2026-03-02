U.S. Department of Justice Announces Distribution of Over $15 Million for Victims of Global Securities Fraud Scheme

BOSTON – The U.S. Department of Justice announced today that the Roger Knox Remission Fund distributed more than $12.4 million in funds forfeited to the United States from Roger Knox and his co-conspirators to over 8,000 victims. An additional $3.1 million turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to the securities fraud scheme was also distributed to the victims.

