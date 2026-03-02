United States Attorney David C. Waterman Highlights National Leadership and Key Achievements at the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers Seminar

DES MOINES, Iowa – On February 27, 2026, United States Attorney David C. Waterman presented at the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers’ 63rd Annual Seminar. His presentation outlined the mission, priorities, and recent accomplishments of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

