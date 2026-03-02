Weekend closure of northbound SR 509 in Tacoma scheduled March 6-9

TACOMA – All lanes of northbound and one lane of southbound State Route 509 in Tacoma will close the weekend of March 6-9 as crews take another step toward simplifying the Alexander Avenue East intersection.

Closure information

Northbound SR 509 will close from 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 9, from Port of Tacoma Road to Taylor Way East. Drivers will follow a signed detour. The left lane of southbound SR 509 from Taylor Way East to Port of Tacoma Road also will close at the same time.

In addition, Alexander Avenue East will close in both directions between southbound SR 509 and 12th Street East.

The closure may be rescheduled in the event of rain or low temperatures.

Traffic shift planned during closure

During the closure, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation’s SR 167 Completion Project will shift northbound SR 509 to the left. This allows crews to create a temporary work zone where the northbound lanes are normally located. The shift will be in place for approximately two months.

The future SR 509/Alexander Avenue East intersection

A single intersection with one set of traffic lights will replace the two existing intersections. Right now, there is a short section of Alexander Avenue East between northbound and southbound SR 509 with traffic signals at both ends. The new intersection will be created by moving southbound SR 509 toward the median, closer to the northbound lanes, and will eliminate the short section of Alexander Avenue East between the signals.

“This intersection will be more efficient for travelers,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Tom Slimak. “Right now, Alexander Avenue gets really congested, especially when freight trucks are stopped. It not only affects the intersections, but SR 509 as well. A single intersection will help minimize that congestion.”

Building the new intersection

Crews are building the new intersection in phases. With northbound lanes shifted, crews will begin adding sidewalks, curbs and rebuilding the approach to the northbound SR 509 bridge over Wapato Creek. Previous work included building two new bridges over Wapato Creek. One bridge will eventually become part of the new southbound SR 509 lanes, while the other is for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Building the entire intersection will require more traffic shifts in the spring and summer. The new intersection is scheduled to open by fall 2026.

SR 167 Completion Project information

The SR 167 Completion Project builds 6 miles of new tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. The new expressway will be built in stages. The first stage of work completed the new Wapato Way East bridge and SR 99 roundabout in Fife. The second stage builds the expressway between I-5 and the Port of Tacoma. It’s scheduled to open in 2026.

Work on the third stage between SR 161/North Meridian Avenue and SR 410 began in 2025. Construction of the last stage between North Meridian Avenue and I-5 will begin in 2026. The entire project is planned for completion by 2030.

Photos of construction work are available on the project’s Flickr page. A 3D video tour is also available on WSDOT’s YouTube page.

Puget Sound Gateway Program overview

The SR 167 Completion Project is part of WSDOT’s Puget Sound Gateway Program, which also includes the SR 509 Completion Project in south King County. Together, the two completion projects finish critical missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network.