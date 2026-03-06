California Republican Party Endorses Larry Thompson For U.S. Congress CA-32

Larry Thompson endorsed by the California Republican Party for United States Congress

Thompson Also Received Endorsements From Both the Los Angeles County Republican Party and the Ventura County Republican Party

I’m not running AGAINST Democrats. I’m running FOR Californians.” — Larry Thompson

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Republican Party (CRP) voted Tuesday to unanimously endorse Hollywood talent manager, lawyer, and film producer, Larry Thompson, in his run for U.S. Congress in California's 32nd District. The very valuable CRP endorsement came after the Los Angeles County Republican Party (LAGOP) endorsed Thompson and recommended the endorsement to the state party due to Thompson having received more than a two-thirds (2/3) majority vote at its LAGOP Endorsement Meeting on February 23, 2026. The Ventura County Republican Party (VCRP) endorsed Thompson on February 18.So, what is it about Thompson that is giving such momentum and excitement to his campaign and the California Republican Party?“Larry Thompson has stepped up with a clear, commonsense plan to lower costs, back law enforcement, secure our border, and fight for families,” said Corrin Rankin, Chair of the California Republican Party. “The CRP is proud to endorse Larry because he will bring accountability to Washington and put our community first.”“For too long, politics in California — and across our nation — has been driven by division instead of direction,” offers Thompson. “The loudest voices on both sides have drowned out the sensible middle, where most of us actually live. I’m running for U.S. Congress as a Centrist Republican because I believe it’s time to bring balance back — not by fighting old battles, but by focusing on practical solutions that make life better for working families, small businesses, and our communities.“I grew up believing that public service is about stewardship — about leaving our communities stronger, freer, and more prosperous than we found them. The Republican Party I identify with is one rooted in personal responsibility, fiscal common sense, and a deep respect for individual liberty. It’s the party of Ronald Reagan — one that believed in optimism, opportunity, and the idea that government should empower people, not control them. That’s the spirit I want to restore.“California needs a stronger two-party system, not one where every idea comes from a single perspective. When one party dominates unchecked, we lose balance — and with it, the incentive to innovate and reform. That’s why I’m proud to run as a Republican: because I believe in restoring that balance, not to fight the other side, but to make both sides better."“Every single political challenge we face in California results from a failed experiment with one-party rule,” said Roxanne Hoge, Chair of the LAGOP. “We appreciate our endorsed candidates like Larry Thompson making the case for the forgotten families, individuals and businesses who all deserve the chance to thrive in Los Angeles County.”“And, let me be clear,” adds Thompson. “I’m not running AGAINST Democrats. I’m running FOR Californians — for safer neighborhoods, better schools, and an economy that rewards hard work and innovation. Our cost of living is through the roof. Small businesses are over regulated. Families are being priced out of the communities they were born in and helped to build."Per Ballotpedia, in Thompson's 2024 attempt to win this seat, with only 82,000 Republicans registered at that time, he received over 108,000 votes. That is the most votes ever received by a candidate running against Democratic incumbent, Brad Sherman. The dynamics in the 32nd District may have changed in Thompson's favor since the last election. The latest redistricting due to the passing of Proposition 50 added conservative Simi Valley to Thompson's district. Plus, the residents in both Pacific Palisades and Malibu are having to deal with the devastating damage caused by the fires. Also, since Sherman is completing his 15-term, 30-year tenure as a congressman, even his young Democratic opponents are claiming that he is aged out, and it is time for him to go.Visit: www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com The bitter fought Proposition 50 dramatically changed the CA-32 district. It now is made up of Bel-Air, Bell Canyon, Beverly Glen, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Canoga Park, Encino, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Reseda, Sherman Oaks, Simi Valley, Studio City, Tarzana, Topanga, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills.“Larry Thompson is giving our party an experienced but very new voice,” said Richard Lucas III, Chairman of the Ventura County Republican Party. "He is embracing our Simi Valley and trailblazing a path to a constructive two-party state. He’s our state’s future.”Thompson says, "As a Centrist Republican, I can bring a fresh perspective to Washington. I can work with both parties to hold government accountable, ensure tax dollars are spent wisely, and help make California competitive again. While many in Washington talk about unity, I intend to practice it — by listening more than I speak, and by finding common ground where others see only political opportunity."I have been a 'Representative' of Hollywood Talent for over 50 years, and I have spent a career as either a lawyer or a personal manager listening, caring, nurturing, planning, and negotiating, to enhance their public personas and personal lives. I now want to be a 'Representative' of the people, especially those who live in our beautiful California 32nd District."About the ElectionThe Primary Election will be on June 2, 2026. Early voting starts May 4, 2026. The two candidates that receive the most votes in the Primary Election will advance to the General Election, which will be on November 3, 2026.For further information, contact:Robert G. Endara IILarry Thompson For Congress23838 Pacific Coast Highway, #273Malibu, CA 90265(310) 288-0700 OfficeE-mail: Larry@LarryThompsonForCongress.comCampaign Website: http://www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com Please click the following link to download the high-res version of this photo:Courtesy of Larry Thompson For CongressSOURCE Larry Thompson For Congress

