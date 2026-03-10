Nobis Announces Opening of Rehab Management Group (NRMG) and Appoints Laird Smithson as Chief Operating Officer

Laird Smithson, COO Nobis Rehab Management Group

Laird brings deep experience building and operating hospital-based rehabilitation programs.” — Chester Crouch, Founder and CEO of Nobis

ALLEN, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis, a national leader in inpatient rehabilitation hospital development and management, today announced the launch of Nobis Rehab Management Group (NRMG), a new division focused on partnering with acute care hospitals to develop and operate high-performing inpatient rehabilitation programs.

NRMG will provide hospital partners with comprehensive operational, clinical, and strategic support to deliver intensive hospital-level rehabilitation therapy for patients recovering from debilitating injuries and illnesses.

Acute Rehabilitation Units (ARUs) provide a higher level of care than traditional skilled nursing facilities, featuring 24/7 nursing coverage and daily physician oversight by specialized rehabilitation physicians. The goal of these programs is to help patients regain function and return to the highest possible level of independence.

Key features of the NRMG model include:

• Specialized Programs: Focused care for stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, and complex orthopedic conditions.

• Advanced Rehabilitation Technology: Implementation of technologies such as robotic gait trainers and neuromodulation systems to accelerate recovery.

• Interdisciplinary Care Teams: Collaborative care involving physical, occupational, and speech therapists alongside certified rehabilitation nurses and rehabilitation physicians.

• Patient-Centered Design: Private patient suites designed to support mobility training, therapy integration, and family involvement in recovery.

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners also announced the appointment of Laird Smithson as Chief Operating Officer of NRMG. Smithson brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across healthcare operations, post-acute services, and hospital rehabilitation management. In his role, Smithson will oversee the day-to-day operations of NRMG, supporting hospital partners through operational excellence, clinical performance improvement, and strategic program growth.

“Laird brings deep experience building and operating hospital-based rehabilitation programs,” said Chester Crouch, Founder and CEO of Nobis. “His leadership will be instrumental as we expand our partnerships with hospitals and continue building a best-in-class rehabilitation management platform.”

Prior to joining Nobis, Smithson held several senior leadership roles across post-acute care, hospital rehabilitation services, home health, and hospice. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and Division Chief Operating Officer for Kindred Healthcare’s hospital rehabilitation services division, where he led national operations for the company’s hospital-based rehabilitation programs.

Smithson earned a Master of Business Administration from Belmont University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia. He is also a Council Fellow of the Nashville Health Care Council.

About Nobis:

Nobis brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, own, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across the country. Nobis has opened 18 rehabilitation hospitals and has another nine under construction.

In addition, Nobis partners with acute care hospitals to develop and manage high-performing inpatient rehabilitation programs, working closely with hospital leadership to oversee clinical operations, staffing, compliance, and program performance to improve patient outcomes and operational results.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.