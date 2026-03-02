River otter trapping closes for the season in the Panhandle Region
The river otter harvest quota for Idaho Fish and Game's Panhandle Region was reached on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. As a result, the otter season for the Panhandle Region closed at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.
Trappers will be allowed to keep otters trapped prior to 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2026, provided their personal quota of 3 has not been reached. Any otters trapped in the Panhandle Region after 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2026, must be surrendered to Fish and Game for a $10.00 reward. The counties included in this closure are defined in the furbearer regulations as Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone and Benewah counties.
River otters must be presented at the Panhandle Region office in Coeur d'Alene to obtain the appropriate pelt tag within 72 hours of harvest.
Trappers can call 1-800-323-4334 or visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/trap/otter/quota for the most up-to-date statewide information on otter harvest limits and closures. For more information about reporting requirements please review the 2025-2026 Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Seasons and Rules Booklet.
