Lutsen Mountains, Granite Peak and Snowriver to Join Ikon Pass for 2026-27 Season

Midwest Family Ski Resorts joins the Ikon Pass community to offer unprecedented value and experience to Midwest skiers and snowboarders

LUTSEN, MN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Family Ski Resorts’ three ski destinations – Lutsen Mountains (MN), Granite Peak Ski Area (WI) and Snowriver Mountain Resort (MI) — are joining Ikon Pass for the 2026-27 season. The Ikon Pass is an industry-leading ski and snowboard season pass providing access to more than 70 global mountain destinations.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Ikon Pass community and expose Ikon Pass holders to our incredible mountains, while offering our local pass holders the opportunity to explore some of the best skiing and riding on the planet,” said Charles Skinner, owner of Midwest Family Ski Resorts. “We remain fully committed to investing in our local communities and guests and feel joining Ikon Pass only enhances these efforts.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Granite Peak, Lutsen Mountains, and Snowriver Resort into the Ikon Pass community," said Matt Bowers, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Products at Alterra Mountain Company. "Ikon Pass is intentionally made up of unique destinations with a deep sense of community. By partnering with these three destinations, we’re expanding pass holder value by offering access to the premier ski destinations in the Midwest and reinforcing our support for authentic mountain experiences."

The partnership opens access for Ikon Pass holders to the three largest ski resorts in a 10-state Midwest region. Ikon Base Pass holders will get five days of skiing/riding at each of the three Midwest Family resorts, with select blackout dates, and Ikon Pass holders will get seven days at each, with no blackout dates. Ikon Pass holders also have added 2-day access to nearby Bonus Mountains including Devil’s Head Resort in Wisconsin, Wild Mountain and Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area in Minnesota.

Ikon Pass goes on sale on March 12 at ikonpass.com. Ikon Base Pass starts at $924 adult and Ikon Pass at $1,349 adult. As a special welcome to Ikon Pass holders, Midwest Family will be offering 25/26 Ikon Pass holders 50% off lift tickets at Lutsen, Granite Peak and Snowriver from March 12 through the end of the season in April or May.

Midwest Family has added a new unlimited, premium Platinum Pass that features the option to add-on an Ikon Base Pass for $299 and an Ikon Pass for $799, enabling Midwesterners to have both unlimited access to the three Midwest Family resorts and access 70 other Ikon Pass destinations at huge savings.

NEW Platinum Legendary Pass: Offers unlimited skiing/riding with no blackout dates at all three Midwest Family resorts, with the option to purchase an Ikon Base Pass for only $299 ($650 savings for adults) or an Ikon Pass for only $799 ($600 savings for adults). The Platinum Pass starts at $349 for 80+, $449 for ages 5-12, $749 for ages 13-30 and $999 for adults 31-79.

Gold Legendary Pass: Offers unlimited skiing and riding with no blackout dates at all three resorts with free Gold passes for ages 0-4 and 80+ and prices starting at $299 for ages 5-12, $599 for ages 13-30 and $849 for adults 31-79.

Silver Legendary Pass: Offers unlimited skiing and riding at all three resorts with 10 blackout dates except no blackout restrictions at Snowriver’s Black River Basin or for night skiing at Granite Peak. Prices start at $199 for ages 5-12, $399 for ages 13-30 and $579 for adults 31-79.

Bronze Legendary Pass: Offers weekday skiing and riding at all three resorts, and Sunday nights at Granite Peak. Prices start at $99 for ages 5-12, $299 for ages 13-30, and $429 for adults 31-79.

The Spring deadline for locking in these prices for the Legendary Passes is May 10, after which prices will increase. Benefits for all passes include discounts on retail, food and beverage purchases and Friends & Family tickets, with the Platinum Pass having the highest levels of benefits.

Ikon Pass and Midwest Family passes go on sale on March 12. For more information on Legendary Pass options, visit www.skigranitepeak.com, www.lutsen.com or www.snowriver.com and for more information on Ikon Pass options, visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Midwest Family Ski Resorts

Midwest Family Ski Resorts operates three of the largest ski areas—Granite Peak (WI), Lutsen Mountains (MN), and Snowriver Mountain Resort (MI)—in a 10-state Midwest region. The resorts offer a combined 1,056 skiable acres on 2,700 forested acres with 25 lifts. The resorts’ seven high-speed lifts include the Midwest’s only gondola and serve 85% of all terrain. The ski season spans five months with up to 200” of annual snowfall and snowmaking that blankets 85% of all terrain. For more information, visit midwestfamilyskiresorts.com

