PREMIERE OF CITIZENS OF PLANET EARTH, TV SERIES

Citizens of Planet Earth Premiere artwork

A groundbreaking 6-part documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the invisible systems of everyday waste

While the series explores the staggering reality of our global waste streams, its heartbeat is the community of innovators, activists, and everyday citizens who are building tangible, local solutions.” — Shira Lane, Atrium CEO

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizens of Planet Earth, a new documentary-style TV series exploring the systems behind everyday waste, and the people working on real solutions, will premiere in Sacramento on Friday, March 13. Filmed in Sacramento, this series hired over 104 local creative makers, and was made possible with support from the Sacramento Metropolitan Cable Television Commission, SMUD, the City of Sacramento, and many kind people who care for the environment.

The premiere will be held at Aggie Square, a $1.1 billion innovation district on the UC Davis Sacramento campus. Aggie Square aims to foster collaboration, create jobs, and drive economic growth in the Sacramento region.

This premiere is a community night to celebrate the creative workforce behind the project, bringing together participants, families, friends, and partners for an evening of storytelling, connection, learning and local pride. Citizens of Planet Earth was created by Shira Lane, directed by D'Adonis Moquette and produced by Atrium 916 in partnership with Unleashed Productions.

Broadcast note: The full series begins airing on Channel Metro 14 the following day, March 14.

What to expect

Screening 2 Episodes of Citizens of Planet Earth

A short panel conversation with participants/creators Light reception + time to connect with the community Media present for event coverage

Who is the Atrium?

Atrium 916 is a creative innovation space for sustainability, a nonprofit that supports over 880 eco-friendly artists in the Sacramento region with artist studios and programs for economic vitality and waste reduction. A collaborative art hub for entrepreneurs working on sustainability solutions, and creating experiences and activations that educate on protecting our resources.

Event Name: Red Carpet Premiere - Citizens of Planet Earth, TV series

Date: March 13, 2026

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Location: Aggie Square - 4480 2nd Avenue Sacramento CA 95817

Cost: Free

Website: Atrium916.com/tv

Signup: Eventbrite

EPK: Electronic Press Kit with Photos

Citizens of Planet Earth teaser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.