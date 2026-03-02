Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,364 in the last 365 days.

AMMWEC Condemns Attack on U.S. Consulate in Karachi and Calls for Protection of Diplomatic Personnel

US Consulate Karachi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) strongly condemns the recent attack targeting the United States Consulate in Karachi. Acts of violence against diplomatic facilities and personnel are unacceptable and violate fundamental international norms that safeguard peaceful engagement among nations.

AMMWEC stands in solidarity with U.S. diplomatic staff, local employees, law enforcement, and the people of Pakistan who are impacted by this act of aggression. Diplomatic missions exist to foster dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding. Attacks on such institutions undermine global stability and threaten innocent lives.

AMMWEC extends its prayers and support to all those affected and remains committed to advancing dialogue and nonviolence in pursuit of a safer and more just world.

Staff Writer
Ammwec
+ + +1 202-600-5186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AMMWEC Condemns Attack on U.S. Consulate in Karachi and Calls for Protection of Diplomatic Personnel

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.