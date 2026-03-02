AMMWEC Condemns Attack on U.S. Consulate in Karachi and Calls for Protection of Diplomatic Personnel

US Consulate Karachi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) strongly condemns the recent attack targeting the United States Consulate in Karachi. Acts of violence against diplomatic facilities and personnel are unacceptable and violate fundamental international norms that safeguard peaceful engagement among nations.AMMWEC stands in solidarity with U.S. diplomatic staff, local employees, law enforcement, and the people of Pakistan who are impacted by this act of aggression. Diplomatic missions exist to foster dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding. Attacks on such institutions undermine global stability and threaten innocent lives.AMMWEC extends its prayers and support to all those affected and remains committed to advancing dialogue and nonviolence in pursuit of a safer and more just world.

