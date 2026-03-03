Utah-Based Internet Provider Utah Broadband Earns Customer Loyalty Score More Than Triple Industry Average

To see our customers recommending us at this level, especially in an industry that historically ranks low in satisfaction, tells us our focus on reliability and customer care is making a difference.” — Ben Elkins, CEO of Utah Broadband

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As national telecommunications companies continue to struggle with customer satisfaction ratings, Utah-based internet provider Utah Broadband is bucking the trend based on the results of its most recent customer survey. Utah Broadband announced today that it earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 57 in a February 2026 customer survey — more than triple the telecommunications industry average, which typically ranges between 12 and 16.Net Promoter Score is a widely used measure of customer loyalty that asks customers how likely they are to recommend a company to others on a scale of 0–10. Scores above 50 are generally considered excellent across industries.Utah Broadband’s survey results showed:• Promoters (9–10): 68%• Passives (7–8): 21%• Detractors (0–6): 11%• Final NPS: 57The survey was conducted in early February among customers across the company’s Utah service areas that are principally in the Wasatch Front and Back areas of the Salt Lake City metroplex.“We know internet service is one of the most frustrating categories for consumers nationwide,” said Ben Elkins, CEO of Utah Broadband. “To see our customers recommending us at this level, especially in an industry that historically ranks low in satisfaction, tells us our focus on reliability and customer care is making a real difference.”Reliability Driving SatisfactionThe survey found that nearly 78% of respondents rated their service as “very reliable” or “mostly reliable.” Only 2% described the Utah Broadband service as “frequently unreliable.”In addition, 74% of respondents said reliable internet has significantly improved their daily lives — supporting remote work, online education, small business operations, entertainment, and communication with family and friends.“Broadband is no longer a luxury,” Elkins said. “It’s critical infrastructure. When service is unreliable, it disrupts work, school and daily life. Our goal has always been to deliver connectivity that customers don’t have to think about.”Customers Cite Service and ResponsivenessIn the survey, open-ended responses from customers consistently highlighted:• Fast response times• Friendly and knowledgeable support staff• Stable connections with fewer outages• Strong and consistent speedsWhen asked what the company could improve, many respondents indicated no major changes were needed, while others referenced isolated or situational concerns rather than systemic issues.Local Provider, Local AccountabilityIndustry studies have consistently ranked large national telecom providers among the lowest-performing sectors for customer satisfaction. Local providers, however, often outperform larger competitors due to regional focus and community accountability.Utah Broadband serves communities across Utah with both wireless and fiber infrastructure.According to Elkins, the survey results will guide continued network investment and customer experience improvements throughout 2026.“We live and work in the same communities we serve,” Elkins said. “That local accountability drives how we operate every day.”For more information about Utah Broadband and its services, visit https://utahbroadband.com/ or call (801) 717-2002.About Utah BroadbandUtah Broadband has been connecting Utah communities since 2002, delivering fast, reliable internet with a focus on local service and exceptional value. Serving both the Wasatch Front and Back, we combine cutting-edge technology with a commitment to keeping our customers connected, whether at home, at work, or on the go. 