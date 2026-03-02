Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Austin Hill Country Estate Pending Sale at Auction for $3.445M in 40 Days

Bidding culminated live on the RM Sotheby’s stage at ModaMiami in cooperation with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that an extraordinary Texas Hill Country Estate just one hour north of Austin is pending sale for $3.445M after just 40 days of auction marketing. Sold in cooperation with agent Debbie Stevenson of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty and co-listed with Alison Neely Stone of Engel & Volkers Alamo Heights, bidding culminated live at ModaMiami, the premier luxury car collector and lifestyle event held at The Biltmore Hotel Miami – Coral Gables, in partnership with RM Sotheby’s.

Known as ‘Oxbow Overlook’, the estate sits on more than 13 pristine acres overlooking Salado Creek. Constructed entirely of native Texas limestone and stone, the home features refined architectural details and timeless design throughout. The estate’s outdoor spaces follow the natural curve of the bluff above Salado Creek, featuring sweeping Hill Country views, a heated exercise pool and spa, expansive stone patios, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen ideal for entertaining.

“The successful sale of ‘Oxbow Overlook’ highlights the strength of our platform in driving results for significant lifestyle estates in high-demand luxury markets,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “By bringing the property to auction at ModaMiami in collaboration with RM Sotheby’s and Sotheby’s International Realty, we were able to generate global exposure and activate a competitive bidding environment amongst a select crowd of sophisticated bidders who appreciate the finest in luxury living.”

“This architectural masterpiece stands out within the Hill Country for its scale, architectural detail, and rare blufftop setting above Salado Creek,” added Stevenson. “Working alongside Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions allowed us to position the estate within a structured, competitive sales process, ultimately securing a successful closing through international reach and qualified buyer participation.”

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography and videography should be credited to JPM Real Estate Photography.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will fund new homes for families in need.

Agents will be compensated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for complete details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, one of the world’s premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby’s International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby’s, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

