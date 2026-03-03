Detroit-Based Lofty Pops Expands to 5 Major Zoos and Family Attractions Across the Midwest, Eyes National Growth in 2026

Handcrafted Ice Pop Brand Scales Distribution at Premier Family Venues with Better-for-You Frozen Treats

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lofty Pops, a Michigan-based handcrafted ice pop company, is entering a pivotal growth phase as it launches its first full season of expanded distribution across major family destinations in the Midwest. Co-founded by Detroit entrepreneur Natalie Heiter and her brother, Philip Stakich, the brand is building on its successful debut at the Detroit Zoo in 2024 and successful season in 2025, with full-season placements this year at the Toledo Zoo and Brookfield Zoo near Chicago, alongside new partnerships with the Milwaukee County Zoo and Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin.

With additional venue partnerships set to be announced in the coming months, Lofty Pops is emerging as a leading better-for-you frozen treat brand within the highly competitive consumer packaged goods (CPG) market.

Lofty Pops products are crafted with real fruit, organic ingredients, and contain no artificial colors or flavors. Each pop is dairy-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly, offering family destinations a premium frozen treat option that meets the evolving expectations of today’s health-conscious consumers.

“Our goal is to modernize frozen concessions by delivering a product that aligns with how families eat today,” said Natalie Heiter, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Lofty Pops. “There is strong demand for clean-label, high-quality options in high-traffic venues, and we’re building a scalable brand that meets that demand while delivering exceptional taste.”

Lofty Pops offers a rotating lineup of fruit-forward flavors throughout the season such as:

- Fruit Punch

- Strawberry Lemon

- Orange Dreamsicle

- Pina Colada

- Banana Pudding

- Dino Pop

- Blue Razzberry

- Chocolate Fudge

Lofty Pops builds on the entrepreneurial foundation of Marilyn’s Detroit, an organic smoothie and superfruit bowl brand founded by Philip Stakich in 2018. What began as a farmers market concept grew into a popular Detroit-based food truck, establishing a product-first philosophy rooted in ingredient integrity, operational efficiency and brand loyalty.

In 2024, Heiter joined her brother to launch Lofty Pops, bringing more than a decade of experience in marketing strategy, brand development and communications leadership. But for Heiter, the brand is as personal as it is professional. As a mother, she set out to create a frozen treat she would feel confident giving her own children — one made with clean ingredients, real fruit and no artificial additives.

That mission came to life during Lofty Pops’ first season, when a mother approached Heiter to share that her young son had just tried his first-ever fudge pop, and loved it. Because of food sensitivities and ingredient concerns, he had never been able to enjoy one before. “That moment stopped me in my tracks,” said Heiter. “It reminded me exactly why we started this company. Every child deserves to feel included in those simple joys of childhood, and if we can create that experience for families, then we’re doing something right.”

As Lofty Pops continues to grow, the brand remains focused on thoughtful expansion across high-traffic family destinations, including zoos, amusement venues and regional attractions, where demand for better-for-you concessions continues to rise. Additional Midwest partnerships and new regional markets are planned for the 2026 season, as the company builds toward its long-term vision of becoming a nationally recognized family brand.

“We’re building this carefully and intentionally,” Heiter said. “But the heart of the brand will focus on creating treats that families trust and kids truly love.”

Get a taste of Lofty Pops near you. Visit www.loftypops.com to find locations, explore flavors and learn more.

About Lofty Pops

Lofty Pops is a Michigan-based handcrafted ice pop brand founded by a brother-and-sister team dedicated to creating better-for-you frozen treats. Each flavor is chef-crafted using real fruit and certified organic ingredients, with no artificial colors or flavors. Lofty Pops are dairy-free, gluten-free, and allergen-friendly, making them accessible to families with diverse dietary needs. Since launching at the Detroit Zoo in 2024, Lofty Pops has expanded to premier family destinations across the Midwest and is continuing its national growth in 2026. For more information, visit https://www.loftypops.com or follow @eatloftypops on social media.

