Community Members Invited to Hackettstown High School's Mini-Carnival to Benefit The Arc of Warren County this Saturday

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hackettstown High School’s Key Club will be holding a Mini-Carnival to benefit The Arc of Warren County from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the old gym at the back of the High School (located at 599 Warren Street in Hackettstown). This event had been a major staple for the Hackettstown community for several decades and was brought back as a local fundraiser in 2025 after a five-year hiatus. Proceeds will benefit The Arc of Warren County’s Radiothon with WRNJ, which will be held on April 29, 2026.This event is designed for families with elementary school aged children. Activities will include crafts, games, face painting, a coloring contest and more. WRNJ Radio will also be present at this event with prizes for attendees and will feature their birthday wheel, as well as Han and Nan Crochet and Serendipity, The Arc of Warren County ’s gift shop in Washington. There will be light snacks available for purchase that day. A special thank you goes to event sponsor Bernadette and Charles Reeves.Admission is $3 for children ages 3 and older and activity tickets will be sold at 50 cents per game. Children must be accompanied by an adult.“The members of The Arc of Warren County community and myself are thankful for the dedication that the Hackettstown High School’s Key Club has had for our organization for more than 25 years,” says John Whitehead, CEO of The Arc of Warren County. “Thank you to Key Club Advisor Elizabeth Somelofske for all her dedication, as well as the hard work of the students who represent the Key Club. This event proves to be a fun, inexpensive day for families while also supporting the individuals who receive services from the Agency.”Elizabeth Somelofske has brought a unique perspective as a first-time Key Club Advisor to this project as she attended The Arc of Warren County’s Mini-Carnival at the High School when she was a child. This experience was so valuable in the planning for this year’s opportunity.For more information about The Arc of Warren County and the Mini-Carnival, please call (908) 223-0884.About The Arc of Warren CountyThe Arc is a national organization that serves individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their family members since 1950. The Arc of Warren County is one of 700 chapters of The Arc and has served more than 1,100 people annually for the past 72 years. Programs include residential community living arrangements, community based supports, advocacy services, recreation and summer camp, Special Olympics, training, early intervention and a wide variety of additional social services.About The Key ClubKey Club is part of the Kiwanis International family. It is the largest and oldest service program for high school students. Key Club works to build leadership and character in high school students and teaches them to work together to serve the community. It is a student run organization with local officers who are elected by Key Club members within their schools and Board Officers at District and International Conventions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.