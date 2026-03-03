Family Counseling Service Launches 'ONE Aurora' Initiative to Expand Mental Health Support In Aurora School Districts

Family Counseling Service Aurora Office

Citywide partnership brings on-site counseling, crisis intervention, and preventative mental health services directly to students

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Counseling Service (FCS) today announced the launch of its ONE Aurora initiative, a coordinated effort to expand access to school-based mental health services through partnerships with both West Aurora School District 129 and East Aurora School District 131. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to ensuring students across Aurora have access to timely, culturally responsive mental health support within their school communities.Through ONE Aurora, Family Counseling Service provides on-site school-based counseling and mobile crisis intervention services across district buildings, ensuring students and families can access care in a familiar, trusted environment. By embedding services within schools, the initiative removes barriers such as transportation, scheduling, and stigma, making it easier for students to receive support when they need it most.During the 2025–2026 school year, over 225 students in East Aurora School District 131 and over 127 students in West Aurora School District 129 have been positively impacted through counseling, crisis intervention, and preventative support services provided by Family Counseling Service.In addition to counseling and crisis response, Family Counseling Service collaborates with school staff to offer preventative programming such as wellness education and self-care strategies, empowering students with tools to support their emotional well-being and resilience.The ONE Aurora initiative helps strengthen the school community by:- Providing on-site school-based counseling and crisis intervention services across both districts’ buildings- Increasing access to high-quality, culturally responsive mental health care for students and families- Removing barriers to care by offering services during the school day- Promoting collaboration between students, families, and school staff- Helping students access the least restrictive level of care, often avoiding hospitalization and reducing disruption for families“Our ONE Aurora initiative reflects our deep commitment to supporting the mental health and well-being of students across the entire Aurora community,” said Dr. Eric Ward, Executive Director of Family Counseling Service. “By partnering directly with local school districts, we are able to provide timely support, intervene early, and help students and families navigate challenges while remaining connected to their school and support systems.”Marti Neahring, Executive Director of Student and Family Services at West Aurora School District 129, emphasized the importance of accessible, school-based support: “Having Family Counseling Service clinicians embedded in our schools ensures students can access professional support in a familiar environment. This partnership strengthens our ability to respond to student needs and provides valuable tools that promote resilience, emotional wellness, and academic success.”Dr. Laura Erlenbaugh, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services and Differentiation at East Aurora School District 131, highlighted the impact on students and families: “Our partnership with Family Counseling Service has made a meaningful difference for our students by providing accessible, culturally responsive mental health support within our schools. These services help ensure students receive the care they need while remaining engaged in their education, and they strengthen our ability to support the whole child and their family.”As Family Counseling Service marked its 100th anniversary in 2025, the ONE Aurora initiative reflects its continued commitment to expanding access to behavioral health care and strengthening partnerships that help students thrive.About Family Counseling Service:Founded in 1925, Family Counseling Service has supported the Aurora community for 100 years, providing accessible, compassionate behavioral health care. Its mission is to help individuals and families navigate challenges and build the ability to thrive. Through counseling, crisis intervention, prevention programs, and community partnerships, the organization strengthens emotional well-being and expands access to culturally responsive care. Learn more at aurorafcs.org About West Aurora School District 129:West Aurora School District 129 serves more than 11,000 students across Aurora, North Aurora, Montgomery, Sugar Grove, and Batavia. Committed to equity, excellence, and opportunity, the district provides high-quality education through innovative programming, dedicated educators, and strong community partnerships, supporting students’ academic and personal growth. Learn more at sd129.org About East Aurora School District 131:East Aurora School District 131 serves approximately 11,700 students across 22 schools on Aurora’s east side. Committed to educating and empowering all students, the district focuses on academic, social, and emotional development to prepare graduates to become confident, productive global citizens. Learn more at d131.org

