Attorney General James Announces Indictment, Arrest, and Arraignment of NYPD Sergeant on Manslaughter Charge

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment, arrest, and arraignment of Tiffany Howell, 47, of Warwick, Orange County, on the charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (a class B Felony), Manslaughter in the Second Degree (a class C Felony), Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree (a class C Felony), and two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (a class D Felony). The indictment alleges that on January 22, 2026, Sergeant Howell drove her personal vehicle while intoxicated and in a manner that caused the death of Manuel Boitel. Sergeant Howell was off-duty at the time.

Howell was arraigned today by Judge George Fufidio at Westchester County Court. Judge Fufidio set bail at a $250,000 bond, or a $500,000 partially secured bond, with a $100,000 cash alternative. Sergeant Howell is due back in court on March 18 before Judge Anne B. Bianchi. The maximum sentence on the top count is eight and one-third to 25 years in prison.

Attorney General James alleges that at 11:37 p.m. on January 22, in Westchester County, Sergeant Howell was driving south in the northbound lanes of the Taconic State Parkway at more than 50 mph when she crashed head-on into the car driven by Mr. Boitel, causing his death. Attorney General James alleges that Sergeant Howell was intoxicated at the time. Mr. Boitel was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 70-b, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

Criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty at trial or by plea.