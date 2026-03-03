Foremost Fence Completes Major Perimeter Fence Installation for Exhibits at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

Exhibit Fence at Entrance to Sarasota Jungle Gardens

New Fence Strengthens Community Safety while Supporting Local Values

Working with Sarasota Jungle Gardens carries great meaning for our team. It is a local landmark that families throughout the region enjoy, and contributing to its continued safety is an honor.” — Jesse Galvan, General Manager at Foremost Fence

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foremost Fence , a leading fencing company serving Southwest Florida, has completed a major safety and infrastructure upgrade for the exhibits at Sarasota Jungle Gardens . This project underscores the company’s dedication to quality craftsmanship and its long-standing commitment to serving the community.The enhancement project featured the installation of an 8-foot-tall tan PVC fence encompassing the entire perimeter of the habitat. In addition to the main fencing system, Foremost Fence installed three pedestrian gates, two 16-foot double drive gates, and one 12-foot V-track roll gate. All work was completed on schedule within a four-week period.The upgraded fencing strengthens Sarasota Jungle Gardens’ commitment to visitor safety, animal welfare, and the preservation of one of Florida’s most historic and beloved attractions. Designed for durability and visual harmony, the new barrier blends naturally with the surrounding environment while ensuring superior protection for guests, staff, and wildlife.“As a company rooted in family values, we approach every project with the belief that it should stand the test of time, just as if we were building it for our own home,” said Jesse Galvan, General Manager at Foremost Fence. “Working with Sarasota Jungle Gardens carries great meaning for our team. It is a local landmark that families throughout the region enjoy, and contributing to its continued safety is an honor.”Foremost Fence remains committed to supporting the community it serves, and its work with Sarasota Jungle Gardens reflects the company’s mission to provide strong, reliable, locally made solutions that protect and enhance the places where families gather and create lasting memories.For more information about Foremost Fence and its residential and commercial fencing services, please visit www.foremostfence.com About Foremost FenceForemost Fence is a locally owned and operated fencing company proudly serving Southwest Florida with high quality residential, commercial and industrial fencing solutions. With a reputation built on craftsmanship, integrity, and personalized customer service, the company offers a full range of products including vinyl, aluminum, chain link, wood, farm, temporary, and custom fencing designed for durability, security, and visual appeal. Foremost Fence is committed to strengthening local communities by delivering dependable, long-lasting installations that protect homes, businesses, and public spaces throughout the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.