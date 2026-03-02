SAF Magazine Announces 2026 North American SAF Conference & Expo Dates and Call for Abstracts

Produced by SAF Magazine and organized by BBI International in Collaboration with CAAFI

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAF Magazine , in collaboration with the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI), has announced the dates for the 2026 North American SAF Conference & Expo . Taking place Aug. 25-27, in Tacoma, Washington, at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, the North American SAF Conference & Expo is designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).SAF Magazine and CAAFI will collaborate for this conference to showcase the latest strategies for aviation fuel decarbonization, solutions for key industry challenges, and highlight the current opportunities for airlines, corporations and fuel producers. This is in alignment with CAAFI’s efforts to implement and share the best practices, enhance the SAF fuel qualification approach, and reinforce the value proposition of SAF.“We’re excited to bring the North American SAF Conference & Expo to Washington state, a region that is rapidly emerging as a global hub for sustainable aviation fuel,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer of BBI International and SAF Magazine. “The launch of the Cascadia Sustainable Aviation Accelerator reflects the kind of cross-sector collaboration needed to accelerate SAF production, deployment and adoption, bringing together airlines, aerospace leaders, fuel producers and policymakers to scale the industry.”The North American SAF Conference & Expo is now accepting abstracts through April 10 on the following categories:• Offtake Agreements• Airline Partnerships• Biological Conversion Pathways• Thermochemical Conversion Pathways• Bio-intermediates/Supply Chain• Federal Policy/RFS pathway approval• Distribution Infrastructure• Test Flights/Commercial Readiness• GHG Accounting• SAF Production at Gen 1 Biofuels Facilities“Washington’s leadership complements the broader ecosystem of organizations such as the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative, which brings together airlines, manufacturers, energy producers and government agencies to advance alternative jet fuel deployment, and Canada’s C-SAF council, which is working to accelerate the commercial deployment of SAF across the Canadian aviation sector,” Nelson added. “Together, these initiatives demonstrate the global momentum behind SAF and make the Pacific Northwest an ideal location to convene the industry and drive the next phase of commercialization.”To submit a speaker presentation, abstract, or learn more about the conference visitAbout SAF MagazineSAF Magazine is a print and online news and data source designed specifically for companies, organizations and other stakeholders focused on expanding the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF Magazine is the leading source of information, research, data, trends and all other aspects of the SAF supply chain, with the goal of supporting industry contributors as they build knowledge, connect and collaborate with others, and gain a better understanding of the market.About BBI InternationalBBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo – the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world – BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.