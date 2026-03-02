PicoWay® Laser Treatment Now Available at ZMD Aesthetics in Santa Ana

Zarina Khabibulina, MD, founder of ZMD Aesthetics in Santa Ana, California, now offering PicoWay® laser treatments at the practice's new Santa Ana location opening March 9, 2026.

ZMD Aesthetics is the only Medical Aesthetics Practice in Santa Ana Offering this Advanced Laser Technology.

This technology represents a meaningful step forward in how we treat skin concerns safely and effectively.” — Zarina Khabibulina, MD

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZMD Aesthetics announces the addition of the PicoWay® laser system by Candela , an advanced, non-thermal laser platform designed to treat a wide range of skin concerns with precision and minimal downtime. PicoWaywas named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on The Today Show on NBC.ZMD Aesthetics is the first clinic in Santa Ana to incorporate the PicoWaysystem into its practice, marking an important milestone for the physician-led aesthetic practice. This announcement aligns with the opening of its new Santa Ana location, scheduled to open on March 9, 2026.Designed to Work From the Inside OutThe PicoWaysystem delivers ultra-short picosecond pulses with high peak power, creating a photoacoustic effect rather than heat-based injury. This approach allows for effective treatment across skin types while supporting collagen stimulation at deeper levels.PicoWaytreatments can:- Improve acne scars and wrinkles through a series of quick 15–20 minute treatments, with low to minimal downtime- Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size- Treat a wide spectrum of tattoos, including difficult-to-remove blue and green inkPicoWayResolve and PicoWayResolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatment options available within the PicoWaysystem. These treatments are commonly used to address acne scarring, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigment irregularities while maintaining a low-downtime profile.“I’m pleased to be the first in the Santa Ana area to offer the PicoWaysystem to our patients,” said Zarina Khabibulina, MD. “This technology represents a meaningful step forward in how we treat skin concerns safely and effectively. When it became available, it was a clear fit for our practice.”Unlike IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), which uses a broad spectrum of wavelengths, PicoWayutilizes targeted energy at three distinct wavelengths. This allows for more precise treatment and deeper collagen stimulation, while offering greater safety across a wider range of skin tones.For more information about PicoWaytreatments or to schedule a consultation, visit https://zmdaesthetics.com or call (657) 452-9754.About ZMD AestheticsZMD Aesthetics is a physician-led medical aesthetics practice serving Santa Ana and the greater Orange County community. The practice specializes in advanced laser treatments, skin rejuvenation, and non-surgical aesthetic procedures designed to enhance skin health and restore confidence. With a patient-centered approach and commitment to innovation, ZMD Aesthetics integrates modern technology with clinical expertise to deliver safe, customized treatment solutions.

