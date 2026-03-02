Golden Services LLC Launches PCS Moving Guide for JBLM Military Families

Lakewood-based moving company draws on 30+ years of military relocation expertise to help service members navigate PCS moves near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

LAKEWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Services LLC, the largest moving, storage, and port services provider in the state of Washington, is reinforcing its commitment to military families stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) with expanded PCS relocation support and a comprehensive military moving guide designed to simplify every stage of the Permanent Change of Station process.Founded in 1992 by Ed Zielinski with a single warehouse, a modest office, and a handful of trucks, Golden Services LLC was built on one straightforward principle: treat every military family's household goods as if they were his own. That founding mission began at Fort Lewis and McChord AFB, where Zielinski saw firsthand how stressful and disorganized PCS moves could be for service members and their families. More than three decades later, the company has grown into a powerhouse operation with five branch warehouse locations, over 200,000 square feet of storage space, a dedicated team of more than 140 professionals, and the capacity to manage over 7,000 household and office relocations every year."Our roots are in the military community, and that will never change," said Tiffany Holmon, Business Development Leader at Golden Services LLC. "We were founded to serve the families at Fort Lewis and McChord, and today we continue that mission at JBLM with the same personal approach Ed started with in 1992. When a service member calls us, they are not just getting a moving company. They are getting a team that understands PCS timelines, government compliance requirements, and the emotional weight of uprooting a family on short notice."Joint Base Lewis-McChord is one of the largest military installations in the United States, with a total active population of nearly 210,000 inhabitants including over 45,000 service members and civilian workers, more than 29,000 family members, and over 120,000 military retirees. The base serves as a training and mobilization center for all branches and is the only Army power projection platform west of the Rocky Mountains. This concentration of military personnel creates a constant cycle of PCS moves throughout the year, with thousands of families relocating in and out of the Lakewood area annually.Golden Services LLC has positioned itself as the go-to resource for these families by offering a full suite of military-specific relocation services. The company coordinates directly with government-approved moving programs, handles all documentation and compliance requirements through the Defense Personal Property System (DPS), and provides end-to-end support from packing and loading to transportation, delivery, unpacking, and setup at the new duty station. The company also maintains secure, climate-monitored storage facilities for service members who need temporary or long-term warehousing for household goods during deployments or between assignments.As trusted Lakewood movers with deep roots in the Pierce County community, Golden Services LLC understands the unique logistics of operating near a major military installation. The company's crews are experienced with base access protocols, security checkpoint procedures, and the specific requirements of on-post and off-post housing throughout the JBLM footprint. This operational familiarity translates to faster, more efficient moves with fewer delays and complications.The newly expanded PCS moving guide, available on the company's website, walks military families through every phase of a JBLM relocation. The guide covers topics including how to schedule a move through the Transportation Management Office (TMO), understanding entitlements for Personally Procured Moves (PPM), timelines for peak PCS season, tips for coordinating with the Joint Personal Property Shipping Office (JPPSO), and a neighborhood-by-neighborhood overview of Lakewood housing options near the base. The guide draws on the company's three decades of hands-on experience managing military relocations in the area."PCS season can be overwhelming, especially for younger service members going through their first move or families with children who need to transition schools," Holmon added. "We created this guide because we know the questions families are asking. What neighborhoods are closest to the gate? How far in advance do I need to book movers? What happens if my orders change last minute? We have been answering these questions for over 30 years, and now we are putting that knowledge into a resource that any JBLM family can access for free."Golden Services LLC's evolution from a small military-focused moving operation to Washington state's largest moving and storage provider reflects the company's ability to scale while maintaining the personalized service that built its reputation. Key milestones include the 1999 addition of a second warehouse to meet growing demand, the 2002 affiliation with Arpin Van Lines, the 2005 launch of a long-haul fleet, the 2010 acquisition of Viking Moving Service in Anacortes to serve the North Sound military community near Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, and the 2017 expansion into logistics and warehousing with a 63,000-square-foot freight facility. The company also acquired Lile Moving and Storage's Spokane Valley branch in 2017, further extending its reach across the state.Today, Golden Services LLC operates as an agent of National Van Lines, giving the company access to a nationwide network that facilitates cross-country and international relocations. This partnership is particularly valuable for military families, who frequently move between duty stations thousands of miles apart. Whether a service member is PCSing from JBLM to Fort Bragg, relocating overseas to Germany or Japan, or transitioning out of the military and settling permanently in the Pacific Northwest, Golden Services LLC has the infrastructure and expertise to handle every scenario.The company's service offerings extend well beyond military relocations. As experienced military movers who also serve the broader Lakewood community, Golden Services LLC provides residential moving for families and individuals, commercial and office relocation services for businesses, apartment moving with specialized equipment for tight spaces, professional packing services using high-quality materials, piano and specialty item transport, fine art and antique handling with white-glove care, senior moving services with compassionate support, and long-distance moving coordination across all 50 states and internationally.Golden Services LLC is also deeply embedded in the Lakewood community through its memberships in the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. Holmon personally serves on the Board of the Lakewood Playhouse and is an active member of the Lakewood Rotary, reflecting the company's commitment to giving back to the community it has served for more than three decades.The company's Lakewood headquarters is located at 3305 108th St S, Lakewood, WA 98499. Military families, residential clients, and commercial customers can request a free moving quote by visiting the Golden Services LLC website or calling (253) 201-1770. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.About Golden Services LLCGolden Services LLC is a full-service moving, storage, and logistics company headquartered in Lakewood, Washington. Founded in 1992 to serve military families at Fort Lewis and McChord AFB, the company has grown into the largest moving, storage, and port services provider in the state of Washington. With five branch warehouse locations, over 200,000 square feet of storage capacity, and a team of more than 140 professionals, Golden Services LLC manages over 7,000 relocations annually. The company is a proud agent of National Van Lines, a member of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce and Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, and is fully registered and compliant with Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations. Golden Services LLC specializes in residential, commercial, military, and long-distance moves throughout the Pacific Northwest and nationwide. For more information, visit www.goldenservicesllc.com

