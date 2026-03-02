WES MCCLELLAND STEPS INTO HIS TRUTH WITH NEW SINGLE 'WHAT I KNOW NOW,' OUT NOW

Wes McClelland No Text Wes McClelland “What I Know Now” single art

BUILT ON 25 YEARS OF REAL LIFE AND BACKED BY A NASHVILLE DREAM TEAM, “WHAT I KNOW NOW” IS NOW AT COUNTRY RADIO AND STREAMING EVERYWHERE.

Wes McClelland delivers the professional sound and personality that keeps radio dials locked in.” — Kerry Marx, Grand Ole Opry house band music director

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some artists peak young. Wes McClelland just waited until he had something truly worth saying.After spending twenty-five years crushing it in the high-stakes worlds of automotive and advertising, the Texas singer-songwriter is back where he belongs — and he brought some serious firepower with him. His brand-new single, “What I Know Now,” produced alongside Grammy-winner Dave Hagen and recorded at the legendary Dark Horse Recording in Franklin, Tennessee, is the kind of song that could only be written by someone who’s actually lived a life first.“Folks ask me, ‘Wes, why restart a music career now?'” says McClelland. “The answer is simple: I still have something to say. You can’t write a song called ‘What I Know Now’ when you’re 22 or even 32. You have to live a little life first.”Hard to argue with that logic.McClelland didn’t ease back into this thing quietly. He assembled what can only be described as a Nashville session Mount Rushmore (okay, more like Mount Rushmore times two):*Kerry Marx (Guitar) — Grand Ole Opry house band music director*Andy Leftwich (Fiddle/Mandolin) — 4x Grammy-winner (Ricky Skaggs, Taylor Swift)*Justin Schipper (Pedal Steel) — 7x CMA Musician of the Year nominee (Josh Turner,Chris Stapleton)*Blair Masters (Keys) — Credits include Garth Brooks and Michael McDonald*Steve Brewster (Percussion) — Credits include Bob Seger and Dierks Bentley*Jacob Lowery (Bass) — Credits include Reba McEntire and Lady A*Molly Cherryholmes (Strings/Vocals) — Recording artist & 5x Grammy nominee*Chris Hatfield (Vocals) — Singer-Songwriter, Music City Dueling PianosYeah. That’s not a band. That’s a force of nature.The project was championed by Executive Producer Kelly Joy Hasselkus and longtime colleague Leanne Nicholson — but at its core, “What I Know Now” is a love letter. McClelland calls his wife Michelle and son Weston — collectively dubbed “the Mac3” — the real reason he finally walked back into the studio. Some things are worth coming home for.Early reviews for “What I Know Now” are pouring in. Linda Wilson, President of the Texas Country Music Association proclaims, “Wes McClelland’s ‘What I Know Now’ was a unanimous selection for the TCMA Volume 9 Compilation. What a wonderful song!” Meanwhile, Grand Ole Opry band music director Kerry Marx notes that Wes McClelland “delivers the professional sound and personality that keeps radio dials locked in. You want Wes in-studio. Hearing him sing live is the best!” Texas-based comedian Donna Lee says, “I just listened to ‘What I Know Now.’ What a moving, poignant, and beautifully honest song.”In support of the release, beginning after March 16, 2026, McClelland is hitting the road for a six-week Texas Radio Tour that will blanket the entire Lone Star State, with stops across:*Greater Houston Area*Southeast Texas & The Gulf Coast*Austin & San Antonio*Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex*The West Texas PanhandleYou can stream or buy Wes McClelland’s “What I Know Now” at DSPs everywhere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.